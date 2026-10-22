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Transcript: Chinese Export Controls, Venezuelan Democracy and A Giant Squid
Jake and Jon share recommendations, something they may have gotten wrong, and stories they’re watching in an exclusive segment from The Long Game: The…
Oct 22
•
The Long Game Podcast
5
Chinese Export Controls, Venezuelan Democracy and A Giant Squid
Jake and Jon share recommendations, something they may have gotten wrong, and stories they’re watching in an exclusive segment from The Long Game: The…
Oct 22
•
The Long Game Podcast
,
Jon Finer
, and
Jake Sullivan
17
5
10:27
Israel Votes. What Changes?
Barak Ravid on what a new government would mean for Gaza, the West Bank, and Israeli democracy and how the election could shape Trump’s plans for Iran.
Oct 22
•
The Long Game Podcast
,
Jake Sullivan
, and
Jon Finer
25
11
1:14:49
Transcript: Are We Measuring the AI Race All Wrong?
Jake and Jon weigh America’s lead in advanced models against China’s strengths in deployment.
Oct 16
•
The Long Game Podcast
5
Are We Measuring the AI Race All Wrong?
Jake and Jon weigh America’s lead in advanced models against China’s strengths in deployment.
Oct 15
•
The Long Game Podcast
,
Jake Sullivan
, and
Jon Finer
19
5
7:32
A Diesel Deal With Russia, a Dilemma for NATO
In a bid to lower US fuel prices Pres. Trump strikes a deal with Vladimir Putin as Russian sabotage tests Europe and the Houthis escalate their attacks…
Oct 15
•
The Long Game Podcast
,
Jake Sullivan
, and
Jon Finer
37
2
10
1:16:14
Transcript: Could the AI Race Push China to Invade Taiwan?
Jake and Jon open the mailbag to weigh whether tighter U.S. chip restrictions could change Beijing’s calculations.
Oct 8
•
The Long Game Podcast
3
1
Could the AI Race Push China to Invade Taiwan?
Jake and Jon open the mailbag to weigh whether tighter U.S. chip restrictions could change Beijing’s calculations.
Oct 8
•
The Long Game Podcast
,
Jake Sullivan
, and
Jon Finer
22
5
8:29
How China Changed the Oil Market—and the Iran War
Bloomberg Opinion columnist Javier Blas on Beijing’s unexpected retreat from oil buying and what it means for the pressure on Washington and Tehran.
Oct 8
•
The Long Game Podcast
,
Jake Sullivan
, and
Jon Finer
35
1
10
1:12:57
Transcript: Why Anne Applebaum Would Take a Wrecking Ball to Trump’s Ballroom
Jake Sullivan:
Oct 2
•
The Long Game Podcast
9
4
Why Anne Applebaum Would Take a Wrecking Ball to Trump’s Ballroom
What the White House and Kennedy Center reveal about President Trump’s view of power
Oct 1
•
The Long Game Podcast
,
Jake Sullivan
, and
Jon Finer
160
1
35
8:39
Anne Applebaum on the Grifters and Ideologues Reshaping US Foreign Policy
Anne Applebaum’s new cover story for The Atlantic examines the private interests utilizing American power for personal gain
Oct 1
•
The Long Game Podcast
,
Jake Sullivan
,
Jon Finer
, and
Anne Applebaum
376
39
78
1:03:51
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