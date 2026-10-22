The Long Game with Jake Sullivan & Jon Finer

The Long Game with Jake Sullivan & Jon Finer

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Transcript: Chinese Export Controls, Venezuelan Democracy and A Giant Squid
Jake and Jon share recommendations, something they may have gotten wrong, and stories they’re watching in an exclusive segment from The Long Game: The…
  The Long Game Podcast
Chinese Export Controls, Venezuelan Democracy and A Giant Squid
Jake and Jon share recommendations, something they may have gotten wrong, and stories they’re watching in an exclusive segment from The Long Game: The…
  The Long Game PodcastJon Finer, and Jake Sullivan
10:27
Israel Votes. What Changes?
Barak Ravid on what a new government would mean for Gaza, the West Bank, and Israeli democracy and how the election could shape Trump’s plans for Iran.
  The Long Game PodcastJake Sullivan, and Jon Finer
1:14:49
Transcript: Are We Measuring the AI Race All Wrong?
Jake and Jon weigh America’s lead in advanced models against China’s strengths in deployment.
  The Long Game Podcast
Are We Measuring the AI Race All Wrong?
Jake and Jon weigh America’s lead in advanced models against China’s strengths in deployment.
  The Long Game PodcastJake Sullivan, and Jon Finer
7:32
A Diesel Deal With Russia, a Dilemma for NATO
In a bid to lower US fuel prices Pres. Trump strikes a deal with Vladimir Putin as Russian sabotage tests Europe and the Houthis escalate their attacks…
  The Long Game PodcastJake Sullivan, and Jon Finer
1:16:14
Transcript: Could the AI Race Push China to Invade Taiwan?
Jake and Jon open the mailbag to weigh whether tighter U.S. chip restrictions could change Beijing’s calculations.
  The Long Game Podcast
Could the AI Race Push China to Invade Taiwan?
Jake and Jon open the mailbag to weigh whether tighter U.S. chip restrictions could change Beijing’s calculations.
  The Long Game PodcastJake Sullivan, and Jon Finer
8:29
How China Changed the Oil Market—and the Iran War
Bloomberg Opinion columnist Javier Blas on Beijing’s unexpected retreat from oil buying and what it means for the pressure on Washington and Tehran.
  The Long Game PodcastJake Sullivan, and Jon Finer
1:12:57
Transcript: Why Anne Applebaum Would Take a Wrecking Ball to Trump’s Ballroom
Jake Sullivan:
  The Long Game Podcast
Why Anne Applebaum Would Take a Wrecking Ball to Trump’s Ballroom
What the White House and Kennedy Center reveal about President Trump’s view of power
  The Long Game PodcastJake Sullivan, and Jon Finer
8:39
Anne Applebaum on the Grifters and Ideologues Reshaping US Foreign Policy
Anne Applebaum’s new cover story for The Atlantic examines the private interests utilizing American power for personal gain
  The Long Game PodcastJake SullivanJon Finer, and Anne Applebaum
1:03:51
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