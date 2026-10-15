A Diesel Deal With Russia, a Dilemma for NATO

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Watch episodes of The Long Game on YouTube.

A NOTE FROM THE PRODUCER

Gloria Teal is Lead Editorial Producer for The Long Game

President Trump struck a deal with Vladimir Putin, not to end the war in Ukraine but rather to suspend US sanctions on Russian diesel. Jake and Jon examine whether opening U.S. markets to Russian diesel will meaningfully lower prices, and at what cost to Western pressure on Moscow. Jake’s assessment: “the US gets essentially no benefit from this. Moscow gets a substantial amount of benefit, and Ukraine is left holding the bag.”

They also explore Saudi Arabia’s search for help against the Houthis, the possibility of Israeli involvement, and the limits of Saudi security arrangements with Turkey and Pakistan.

Then, amid Russian sabotage and assassination plots across Europe, an Options Memo for NATO’s Secretary General: What if a Russian sabotage attack kills civilians in a member country? Jake and Jon weigh “light,” “medium,” and “heavy” responses and how to impose those consequences without triggering a wider war. Jon calls it “miraculous” that such a deadly attack has yet to occur.

Listen for a conversation about what pressure can achieve, where deterrence falls short, and the risks leaders face when every available response carries a cost.

References and supplemental materials

Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, NATO, Theory of Victory: How Do We Achieve Military Success Against Russia in Deterrence and Defence?, Warsaw Security Forum, October 12, 2026.

Feras Dalatey, “Amazon's AWS is unable to restore access to Bahrain, one UAE cloud data zone after war damage,” Reuters, September 15, 2026

Photo credit: Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP via Getty Images

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