The Long Game with Jake Sullivan & Jon Finer

The Long Game with Jake Sullivan & Jon Finer

The Long Game with Jake Sullivan & Jon Finer
The Long Game with Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer
A Diesel Deal With Russia, a Dilemma for NATO
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-1:16:14

A Diesel Deal With Russia, a Dilemma for NATO

In a bid to lower US fuel prices Pres. Trump strikes a deal with Vladimir Putin as Russian sabotage tests Europe and the Houthis escalate their attacks on Saudi Arabia.
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The Long Game Podcast, Jake Sullivan, and Jon Finer

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A NOTE FROM THE PRODUCER

Gloria Teal is Lead Editorial Producer for The Long Game

President Trump struck a deal with Vladimir Putin, not to end the war in Ukraine but rather to suspend US sanctions on Russian diesel. Jake and Jon examine whether opening U.S. markets to Russian diesel will meaningfully lower prices, and at what cost to Western pressure on Moscow. Jake’s assessment: “the US gets essentially no benefit from this. Moscow gets a substantial amount of benefit, and Ukraine is left holding the bag.”

They also explore Saudi Arabia’s search for help against the Houthis, the possibility of Israeli involvement, and the limits of Saudi security arrangements with Turkey and Pakistan.

Then, amid Russian sabotage and assassination plots across Europe, an Options Memo for NATO’s Secretary General: What if a Russian sabotage attack kills civilians in a member country? Jake and Jon weigh “light,” “medium,” and “heavy” responses and how to impose those consequences without triggering a wider war. Jon calls it “miraculous” that such a deadly attack has yet to occur.

Listen for a conversation about what pressure can achieve, where deterrence falls short, and the risks leaders face when every available response carries a cost.

References and supplemental materials

Photo credit: Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP via Getty Images

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