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A NOTE FROM THE PRODUCER

Gloria Teal is Lead Editorial Producer for The Long Game

The APEC summit in China brings Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin together for a historic trilateral meeting. The meeting has Jon, and no doubt US allies asking “which side is the US actually on?” Jake describes Trump’s approach as one in which “big countries make big decisions.” They also examine the risks around access to advanced chips and computing power—and whether China might respond to new U.S. restrictions.

Then Jake and Jon take up a question with global implications: should South Korea pursue nuclear weapons? In a Red Team/Blue Team exercise, they make the case for and against the move, including what it could mean for the U.S. alliance and nuclear proliferation in the region and beyond.

Listen to the episode, as always, email us at longgame@voxmedia.com or comment below with your thoughts and questions. And look out later today for an exclusive subscriber segment. This week, Jake and Jon open the mailbag: Could Ukraine join NATO in exchange for giving up territory to Russia?

References and supplemental materialsJuro Osawa and Qianer Liu, The Information, “Nvidia Introduced Alibaba to Alice Huang for Workaround on U.S. Export Controls” November 17, 2026

Julian E. Barnes, Dustin Volz, and Farnaz Fassihi, The New York Times, “Emboldened by G.O.P. Election Losses, Iran Digs In, Officials Say” November 17, 2026

U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, U.S. Dept. of Commerce, “BIS Issues Rule Addressing Remote Access to American Super Intelligence Technology” November 16, 2026

Photo Credit: Iori Sagisawa / POOL / AFP via Getty Images