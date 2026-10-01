The Long Game with Jake Sullivan & Jon Finer

The Long Game with Jake Sullivan & Jon Finer

The Long Game with Jake Sullivan & Jon Finer
The Long Game with Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer
Anne Applebaum on the Grifters and Ideologues Reshaping US Foreign Policy
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Anne Applebaum on the Grifters and Ideologues Reshaping US Foreign Policy

Anne Applebaum’s new cover story for The Atlantic examines the private interests utilizing American power for personal gain
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The Long Game Podcast, Jake Sullivan, Jon Finer, and Anne Applebaum

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A NOTE FROM THE PRODUCER

Gloria Teal is Lead Editorial Producer for The Long Game

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum joins Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer to discuss her latest cover story for The Atlantic, headlined “Empire of Grift.” In it, she details a radical transformation of US foreign policy, one she believes is tantamount to a revolution and describes an administration in which far-right ideology, private profit, and personal influence increasingly reinforce one another. “The ideology does make the grift possible,” she argues.

Jake and Jon ask what happens when informal envoys such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner conduct sensitive negotiations without the expertise, institutional support, or safeguards expected of traditional diplomats. In Ukraine, Applebaum warns that Washington is sending Moscow a dangerous signal: “Maybe the United States could be bought off.”

The conversation also covers Ukraine’s remarkable use of drones, Europe’s support for Kyiv, opaque U.S. oil arrangements in Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado and the stalled democratic transition, and the continuing effort to exert influence over Greenland. Finally, Applebaum explains why repairing the damage may demand more than a new administration: rebuilding political consensus and public institutions could become “the project for the next administration and maybe the next several administrations.”

Photo Credit: Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

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References & supplemental materials

Anne Applebaum “Empire of Grift,” The Atlantic, 09/14/26

Christine Hauser “U.S. Charges Five Men in Russia-Backed Assassination Plots,” The New York Times, 09/16/26

Richard Milne, Henry Foy, and Mari Novik “Denmark was ready to blow up Greenland runways if US invaded,” The Financial Times, 03/19/26

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