The Long Game with Jake Sullivan & Jon Finer

The Long Game with Jake Sullivan & Jon Finer

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Chinese Export Controls, Venezuelan Democracy and A Giant Squid

Jake and Jon share recommendations, something they may have gotten wrong, and stories they’re watching in an exclusive segment from The Long Game: The Wrap
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The Long Game Podcast, Jon Finer, and Jake Sullivan
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During their time in the White House, Jake and Jon ended most days with an evening meeting they called “The Wrap.” It was, Jon says, a moment to “encapsulate all the things we were wrestling with during the course of the previous twenty-four hours, think about things that we had gotten wrong, and think about things that were on the horizon, still to com…

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