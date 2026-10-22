During their time in the White House, Jake and Jon ended most days with an evening meeting they called “The Wrap.” It was, Jon says, a moment to “encapsulate all the things we were wrestling with during the course of the previous twenty-four hours, think about things that we had gotten wrong, and think about things that were on the horizon, still to com…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Preview
Chinese Export Controls, Venezuelan Democracy and A Giant Squid
Jake and Jon share recommendations, something they may have gotten wrong, and stories they’re watching in an exclusive segment from The Long Game: The Wrap
∙ Paid
The Long Game+
Bonus podcast segments from Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer, including the listener Mailbag and The Wrap. Exclusively for paid subscribers.Bonus podcast segments from Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer, including the listener Mailbag and The Wrap. Exclusively for paid subscribers.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes