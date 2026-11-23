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A NOTE FROM THE PRODUCER

Gloria Teal is Lead Editorial Producer for The Long Game



Nvidia’s board has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after President Trump says he urged it to do so. In this Substack live conversation, Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer react to the breaking news. They examine what the decision could mean for U.S. national security, export controls and the U.S.-China competition in artificial intelligence.

They also discuss reports about Nvidia chips reaching Chinese end users and the latest on Megaspeed’s Alice Huang, what congressional oversight could uncover, and whether Nvidia’s importance to the AI boom and the broader economy has made it “too big to fail.”

Photo: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images