Dwarkesh Patel on the World After AI’s Next Leap

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In his latest essay, Dwarkesh Patel predicts that “by 2030 we’ll have AIs that are at least as good as the best human experts in every field.” The host of the Dwarkesh Podcast, he’s spent hours interviewing industry leaders like Elon Musk and Dario Amodei. Now he’s considering what happens when AI becomes capable enough to accelerate its own development and if that happens whether humans can maintain control.

He joins Jake and Jon to explore what that would mean for geopolitics and national security and what it would take for the U.S. and China to agree on limits. They also discuss Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reported relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

This is a fascinating discussion on the choices facing both governments and AI companies. Who will get a say in the future they’re building?

Listen to the episode and email us at longgame@voxmedia.com or comment below with your thoughts and questions.

Dropping later today: an exclusive subscriber segment in which Patel weighs in on which tech CEO has the most “realistic” vision of the future and whether instilling AI with human values is the wrong move.

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References and supplemental materials

Tom Cunningham, Nate Rush, Parker Whitfill, and Hjalmar Wijk, Independent Assessment of AI R&D Acceleration at Anthropic in October 2026, METR, November 5, 2026.

OpenAI, On the Navier–Stokes Millennium Prize Problem, OpenAI, September 8, 2026.

Dwarkesh Patel, The Rise and Fall of Agent Civilizations, Dwarkesh Podcast, August 29, 2026.

Dwarkesh Patel, Jensen Huang – TPU competition, why we should sell chips to China, & Nvidia’s supply chain moat, Dwarkesh Podcast, April 15, 2026.

Dwarkesh Patel, Blog prize for the big questions about AI, Dwarkesh Podcast, April 24, 2026.

Bernie Sanders and Greg Casar, Ban Artificial Superintelligence Act, Office of Senator Bernie Sanders, September 23, 2026.

Photo Credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images