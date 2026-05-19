Have a question about your subscription to The Long Game? Explore the answers below, or email us anytime at longgame@voxmedia.com. We're happy to help.

General Questions

How do I unsubscribe from emails?

How can I get in touch?

Where can I listen to The Long Game podcast?

Where can I find episode transcripts?

The Long Game+ Subscription Questions

What's included in a paid subscription?

How do I listen to my members-only audio?

Do you offer a discount for student subscriptions?

How do I cancel my subscription?

Can I pause my subscription?

I'm already a paid subscriber to Stay Tuned on Substack. Does that include access to The Long Game membership?

How do I unsubscribe from emails?

Head over to your Account Page, scroll to “Notifications” and select “Unsubscribe.”

How can I get in touch?

Email your thoughts and questions to longgame@voxmedia.com.

Jake and Jon answer listener questions in their recurring Mailbag segment for paid subscribers. We’d love to hear from you.

Where can I listen to The Long Game podcast?

The podcast is available for free on Apple, Spotify, or find other listening apps here. You can also watch episodes on YouTube.

Where can I find episode transcripts?

All episode transcripts are posted on Substack in the Transcripts section and linked in episode show notes.

What’s included in a paid subscription?

With The Long Game+, paying subscribers get exclusive access to extras from Jake and Jon, including:

The Mailbag: Jake and Jon answer your questions (exclusively for members)

The Wrap: Jake and Jon share must-reads, preview what’s next on the world stage, and admit what they might have gotten wrong.

Other exclusive members-only podcast segments

Plus, you’re directly supporting the show and our work.

How do I listen to my members-only audio?

You can listen to members-only episodes on Substack or in your favorite podcast app.

To set it up, go to the Listen page, select The Long Game+, and choose one of these options:

Choose your podcast app from the list and follow the setup

Email yourself a link to add the podcast to your preferred app

Or, copy your private RSS feed and paste it into your podcast app manually.

Listening on Spotify? Open the Long Game+ feed on Spotify to find both free and members-only episodes.

Do you offer a discount for student subscriptions?

Yes! Students get an exclusive offer of 50% off an annual membership for the first year. You can sign up at thelonggame.substack.com/students.

Valid only with an academic email domain.

How do I cancel my subscription?

Simply head to your Account page to manage your subscription, or go directly to your subscription settings page.

Can I pause my subscription?

Absolutely. Click “Pause Subscription” under your subscription settings.

I’m already a paid subscriber to Stay Tuned on Substack. Does that include access to The Long Game membership?

No, they are two separate subscriptions. When we launched, free episodes of The Long Game were included within the Stay Tuned Substack, but as of May 2026, it has spun off into its own publication.

If you still need help, please contact us at longgame@voxmedia.com.