How China Changed the Oil Market—and the Iran War

Share

Watch episodes of The Long Game on YouTube.

A NOTE FROM THE PRODUCER

Gloria Teal is Lead Editorial Producer for The Long Game

Tankers are braving missile attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, yet crude oil is hovering around $100 a barrel, well below what many expected from a prolonged war with Iran. Why hasn’t the price climbed further, and how much longer can that last? This week, Bloomberg Opinion energy and commodities columnist Javier Blas joins Jake and Jon to explore the gap between the oil price on a screen and the pressure on the system keeping supplies moving.

Blas explains why China is central to that puzzle. Its sharply reduced oil purchases have changed the market, impacting the decisionmaking in Washington and Tehran. Traders face a different dilemma: even a strong conviction about where the war is headed may be too risky to act on. As Blas puts it, “taking any definitive position, either bullish or bearish, carries a significant risk.”

The conversation also covers the squeeze on diesel and heating oil as winter approaches, Ukraine’s strikes on Russian refineries, and the scramble to find oil suppliers outside the Middle East. Blas considers how today’s high prices could reshape energy demand long after the war ends.

Listen for the forces keeping this fragile market afloat—and the choices that could test its limits.

References and supplemental materials

Javier Blas and Jack Farchy, “The World for Sale,” Oxford University Press, April 2022

Lorelei Smillie, “JPMorgan Analysts Unsure How to Model Oil as Iran War Drags On,” Bloomberg, 09/17/26

Photo Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Share