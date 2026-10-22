Israel Votes. What Changes?

Israelis are preparing to vote in their first election since the October 7 terrorist attacks. Barak Ravid, global affairs correspondent for Axios, joins Jake and Jon to discuss the stakes of the election. Will Benjamin Netanyahu be re-elected for a historic seventh term as prime minister?

With polls exceedingly close, Barak explains the challenge Netanyahu’s opposition will face in translating their electoral support into a governing coalition. He also weighs in on what the elections will mean for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and the future of Pres. Trump’s Middle East agenda.



Drawing on his deep-sourced reporting and decades covering Israeli politics and the US-Israel relationship, Barak says October 7 is on the ballot and next week’s election will determine the future of Israeli democracy.

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References and supplemental materials

Barak Ravid and Marc Caputo, “Inside Trump, Netanyahu’s dilemma: Strike Iran before elections or wait,” Axios, October 13, 2026.

Barak Ravid, “Trump tells Axios why he endorsed Netanyahu’s reelection,” Axios, October 18, 2026.

Barak Ravid, “Biden tells Bibi he's concerned about Israel's judicial overhaul legislation,” Axios, September 20, 2023

Donald J. Trump, “President Donald J. Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” The American Presidency Project — White House press release, September 29, 2025. The American Presidency Project

P5+1, European Union, and Iran, “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” US Department of State, July 14, 2015.

Photo credit: Jack GUEZ / AFP via Getty Images

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