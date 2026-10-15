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Jon Finer:

A big part of the challenge here is that Russia has been able to get away with more than they would otherwise if they operated the way conventional militaries operate.

Jake Sullivan:

For those who are wondering why is Trump even focused on this, he’s focused on it because he sees a direct line between Ukrainian refinery strikes and prices at the pump in the United States. He seems to have a blind spot for the fact that the single biggest driver of that elevated diesel is not what’s happening in Russia, but what’s happening with his misbegotten war in Iran.

Jon Finer:

We are in this brave new world politically and diplomatically, and increasingly there are going to be hard questions raised to those governments about what this alliance, as they call it, means if Saudi Arabia can continue to be pummeled by various adversaries and little is done to ease that suffering.

Jon Finer:

Welcome back to The Long Game. I’m Jon Finer.

Jake Sullivan:

And I’m Jake Sullivan. And today, Jon, it’s just you and me after a run of some really terrific guests. Our audience is going to be stuck listening to our wisdom or lack thereof for the next hour.

Jon Finer:

Looking forward to it. We have some more great guests coming up later this fall but I like to be able to spend some time every now and then just analyzing the issues with you. Good to be here.

Jake Sullivan:

Jon, I’m in Jacksonville, Florida of all places right now. A pretty cool city. I didn’t know much about it. And I was hanging out with some locals last night and they told me a geographic fact that sounded implausible, which is that the Nile and the St. Johns River, which runs through Jacksonville, are the only two rivers in the world that run from south to north. I came back to my hotel room, very excited because I’m a geography nerd, and started Googling that—or asking AI, I guess would be more accurate.

Turns out that is not at all the case, but I did take the opportunity then to ask my trusty AI whether there are some cool river facts that we could share with our listeners since I took us down this misbegotten road.

So first, it turns out there is no bridge that crosses the Amazon across 4,000 miles, not a single bridge. Interesting.

Jon Finer:

That’s wild. I would’ve bet against that.

Jake Sullivan:

That’s one. Two, the Congo River in Africa is so deep that it splits species. The middle of the river goes down to 650 feet deep and then has these powerful currents. There are fish populations on one side of the river that are distinct species from the fish populations on the other side of the same river. That’s pretty interesting. And then finally on the north-south thing, because the Mississippi River of course runs from north to south and not south to north like the St. Johns River and the Nile, during an earthquake in 1811 and into 1812, a series of earthquakes, the ground uplift was dramatic enough that eyewitnesses reported the river flowing upstream for a time. The Mississippi briefly ran backward.

That’s what I got for today.

Jon Finer:

I feel a little bit like I brought a knife to a gunfight when it comes to river preparation in this conversation. No heads-up for the record that this was where we were going to go. I don’t have much to offer other than I do have one good Florida geographic fact which I think you know, because I think we’ve discussed it before, which is I think many Americans would assume that the American state that is closest to the continent of Africa might be Florida. And in fact, the state that is closest to the continent of Africa is Maine, which is a very strange thing if you’re just conceptualizing the map. But if you look at it, given how far Maine juts out into the Atlantic it’s true. And I’m in New England today.

There’s a New England versus Florida fact for you.

Jake Sullivan:

There you go. It’s good stuff. What do we have on tap for today?

Jon Finer:

Three main topics. The Trump administration has reached a deal with Russia related to the Ukraine war. Bad news is it has nothing to do with ending the Ukraine war. It is a deal that is going to allow Russia to export a significant amount of diesel fuel. And we will get into why they have done this, what the likely impact is, and the wisdom or lack thereof involved in this approach. That’s the first topic.

Second we’re going to look at an escalation in another conflict theater the Trump administration is involved in, and that is the recent spate of attacks by the Houthis in Yemen against Saudi Arabia, including what was one of the bloodiest single attacks of the entire recent conflict period, an attack on the international airport in Riyadh that killed 13 people and wounded 300, and what the implications of this escalation are for the United States and for the wider conflict.

Third, we’re going to go back to a recurring feature on this podcast, which is our Options Memo. And it’s an Options Memo, again, related to Russia. And we are going to look at the recent Russian escalation all over the continent of Europe in many ways. And we’ll go through the different areas of Russian escalation assassination plots, sabotage, missile strikes, drone incursions, and even drone attacks, and talk about what options are available to NATO, which includes both Europe and the United States, for addressing what is increasingly becoming just unconstrained Russian aggression against the continent of Europe.

Jake Sullivan:

It’s a lot for today, important topics, timely topics with both immediate impacts and broader consequences. But before we dig into all that, Jon, I will reprise my role as the shameless shill—

Jon Finer:

Promoter in chief.

Jake Sullivan:

For this podcast and ask all of our listeners to do a couple things. First, please, if you haven’t yet, leave a review, whether on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. It helps us expand our reach, which we have been doing and growing and building an incredible community, an incredible audience in the United States and around the world. Second, go on YouTube and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you can see our pretty faces in addition to hearing the dulcet tones of our voice. And then we are about to launch The Long Game Plus, which is currently available on Substack and on the audio feed on Apple Podcasts. We’re about to launch it on YouTube.

You can also sign up for The Long Game Plus on YouTube and get bonus content, including things like responses to listener questions, episodes of The Wrap where we talk about things we have gotten wrong, swap stories, et cetera.

With that, we will return to our regularly scheduled programming, but please do those things to support us and to support the podcast. Why don’t we dig in, Jon, to item one.