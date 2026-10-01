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Anne Applebaum:

The way in which people around Trump, including in his family, are making money out of foreign investments in places where the United States has political and strategic interests, especially the Middle East. This is all radically new. We haven’t had people for whom the priority of American foreign policy was not Americans or American security or American prosperity, but themselves in a long time. And I think that’s really pretty dramatically different.

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Jake Sullivan:

Welcome back to The Long Game. I’m Jake Sullivan.

Jon Finer:

And I’m Jon Finer. On this podcast, we try to describe forests, not just trees, the theories and strategies that connect the dots and provide context for the deep dives we do into important issues and events. And today’s episode is no exception. Our guest is one of the very best in the business at seeing the big picture. Anne Applebaum, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author of several landmark books about Europe, a longtime Washington Post columnist, and currently a staff writer at the Atlantic where she penned this month’s cover story, Empire of Grift: A Revolution in American Foreign Policy. That article is a compelling and provocative account that seeks to knit together many of the discrete events and regions we’ve discussed on this show to answer a larger question. What exactly is the Trump administration trying to do in the world by what means toward what ends? And how is it fundamentally different from anything that came before in America? A revolution in her words.

Anne brings a historian’s lens and a fierce moral compass to her work analyzing global affairs with a recent focus on the war in Ukraine, which we will also discuss. And she is married to Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Radek Sikorski, making them our first husband and wife team of guests on this podcast. Anne, welcome to The Long Game.

Anne Applebaum:

Thanks for having me.

Jake Sullivan:

Anne, it’s awesome to have you here. Before we get started, as always, a quick message to our listeners to please leave us a review, ideally a good one, and subscribe to our YouTube channel. We just love the engagement. Now, let’s get down to business. Anne, in your article this month in the Atlantic that Jon just referred to, which we highly recommend to our listeners, you call Trump’s foreign policy a revolution, which is not a word you use lightly. Can you tell our listeners what you see as so novel and disturbing about Trump’s approach and why that word in particular applies?

Anne Applebaum:

So first of all, it’s not Trump. Trump himself has his own personal interests and desires whether in domestic or foreign policy, his need to always be seen as winning. He’s not someone who thinks particularly strategically, but around him, and I think especially after January the 6th, 2021, have gathered a group of people who sometimes for different reasons do want to radically reform, change, undermine, overthrow, they use different words, what they would call the administrative state, which the rest of us would call the American government, and to change the way the American political system works. And you can see that, of course, in domestic policy. You can see them changing the nature of institutions, politicizing previously neutral or regulatory bodies, making them political, and you can also see it in foreign policy. So they no longer see the United States as the automatic leader of a broad democratic alliance around the world.

They don’t believe in promoting or even advertising or suggesting that democracy is a better political system than others. They look for alliances and relationships not based on the idea that they’re building a broad realm of peace and prosperity with a group of allies in Europe or Asia or elsewhere for the benefit of Americans and American companies and American travelers and American security. Rather, they’re looking for contacts and deals and relationships that are good for them. And them is sometimes defined differently. So there are different groups who have different goals. Some of them are pretty clearly ideological. They seek to create MAGA-like parties or help MAGA-like political movements win elections in other parts of the world. And some of them are financial. So there are people in or close to the administration who are openly using their positions for either their own gain or for the gain of people in their immediate entourage, and obviously they’re examples directly from Donald Trump’s family.

And this is a new way of thinking about American policy. At least it’s new in the last hundred years. We could argue about what happened in the 19th century, although then the United States was a different kind of power and the world was a different place. But certainly we haven’t had people for whom the priority of American foreign policy was not Americans or American security or American prosperity, but themselves in a long time. And I think that’s really pretty dramatically different.

Jake Sullivan:

So I want to unpack both of these elements, this kind of larger, more global, more sweeping set of ambitions. And I want to read a quote from your piece that really stood out to me. And then this element of just grift, which is in the title and how they fit together. But to start, you described the objective of this coterie of people around Trump in the administration as actually more ambitious maybe than commonly understood, comparing their ambitions to the revolutionary movements around Napoleon and Lenin and the Ayatollah Khomeini you write, and this is a quote, “The clan of predators currently in charge of the US federal government is no different. Wrongly described as isolationists, many of its true believers don’t think of themselves as ordinary Republicans who won an election and will temporarily hold power until the next election, nor are they mere appendages of Trump. They believe they represent something much greater, the vanguard of a movement that will alter not just America, but the world.”

Can you talk for a minute about how they want to remake the world, what the world looks like in their successful image of their project, and are they succeeding?

Anne Applebaum:

So different parts of the world look differently. So in what they would call the Western hemisphere and what we used to call North America and South America, they are interested in a role of American dominance. And that means that America decides or helps to decide who wins elections. It means that all relationships are converted into... All economic relationships are not decided on the basis of what’s good for say Venezuela, but what’s good for companies in the United States, especially if they’re close to the president. In Europe, it looks like creating, I mean actually something not so different in Europe where you break up the European Union, you undermine existing relationships among European states, and you seek to help bring to power in as many European countries as possible, MAGA-like movements that will share your civilizational and economic goals. So the idea is that Europe should be a weak and divided continent dominated by America and maybe also by Russia because certainly in their opposition to the European Union, they have allies in Moscow, which I think they know.

So I’m not saying anything that’s radical. And so what they’re looking for is rather than, as I said, mutually beneficial relationships of trade and commerce and mutually agreed upon security, they would like to see something very different. Because some of their motivating ideology is, I mean, for lack of a better word, they use the word civilizational. You could also say it’s racial. I mean, they’re interested in what they would call Western or white civilization and its triumph and its victories. And so they’re less interested, for example, in Africa, where as far as I can tell, they don’t have really any policy or not much of one except towards South Africa where they’ve created a special program to offer refugee status to white South Africans who are now the only significant group of refugees who have made it to the United States in the past year. I think it’s 7,000, something like that, maybe a bit more or less. So this lens through which they see the world is, as I said, it’s different from what we’ve had, and it’s designed to wreck previous relationships and undermine them and to rebuild for a different purpose.

Jake Sullivan:

It’s interesting, your observation about the racial component. In one of our early episodes, Jon and I talked about the Trump national security strategy. Usually those documents are pretty turgid and written by committee. In this case, it’s almost a cri de coeur of identity politics masquerading as strategy where they really talk about civilization and the threat to effectively, in their view, white civilization, which is a strikingly distinctive feature, at least of modern American statecraft, as you say. You also mentioned that they really want to break up the European Union, they want to weaken divided Europe. What’s the deal with the hostility towards the European Union in this project? Where does that come from?

Anne Applebaum:

I mean, I think some of their language and ideas come from the European far right, and some of their dislike of modern Europe, including the European Union, but also some current European governments, I think is actually, it’s domestic. I mean, it comes from the fact they identify these people as liberals. They’re people who talk about human rights, they talk about the rule of law, they talk about-

Jake Sullivan:

Climate change.

Anne Applebaum:

Climate change. Yeah, climate change is an important one, especially in Europe after these hot summers. And those are ideas and that they are seeking to undermine a change at home, and they see Europeans as being a kind of bastion of those ideas, and so they would like to undermine and destroy them. I mean, there’s also another piece of this though, which I think is quite important, which is that the European Union is really the only institution on the planet, given that the US government isn’t going to do it, that’s capable of regulating US tech companies. And that means social media companies, but it also means it could mean in the future AI, and it’s the only body that’s strong enough and has the willpower even to think about this or nobody else, no other single government is capable of doing that. Actually, the Brazilians have tried a little bit. It’s one of the reasons for the kind of MAGA animus towards Brazil.

The tech companies have understood also that to avoid this regulation or to push back against it, whereas in the past they got lobbyists or they made arguments or they met with ministers, now they see there’s another path to changing the system, and that would be getting far right parties elected who will undermine the European Union, and then they won’t have this regulatory problem. And to be clear, the European Union does have something called the Digital Services Act. This is about social media, not AI, and the act is designed to force the companies to be more transparent. They need to show how their algorithms work and how their advertising systems work, for example. It’s also designed to make sure that the companies abide by local laws. So if there’s a law against, I don’t know, terrorism, advertising terrorism, then the companies have to abide by that and they have to show that they’re abiding by that.

And there are some specific laws. I mean, Germany has laws against denying the Holocaust, for example, and we in America don’t have that law. In America, you can deny the Holocaust, and that’s not illegal. In Germany, they’ve decided that it’s illegal, but my feeling is Germany has a democratic government. It was elected by Germans. They’ve had this law in the books for many decades. Maybe someday they’ll change it. But right now, I don’t see why US companies shouldn’t abide by that law the same way they abide by laws on food regulation or pollution if they were operating in different businesses. Normally, US companies might chafe at foreign laws or foreign regulations or complain about them, or as I say, lobby, but the idea that there’s another path, this is new and that they could do it with the US government. They could seek to use their platforms, use their influence to change the nature of governments. This is pretty new.

Jake Sullivan:

In your commentary so far, you’ve kind of weaved together ideology, identity, simple profit motive, intellectual fellowship with far right parties in Europe, et cetera. I’m wondering at the end of the day, how much of this just comes down to simple grift, as the title of your piece would suggest, that they just want to make money, and that would seem a lot less grandiose than revolutionary ambition to change the world. I’m curious how you see that element of this, and are these goals intention or are they mutually reinforcing? Are they pursuing both at once? How do you see just the basic grift fitting into this story?

Anne Applebaum:

The assault on the institutions, which you all have both spoken about. I mean, for example, the pushing aside of the State Department, and instead of State Department Envoys, we now have real estate dealers who negotiate with Ukraine and Russia or with Iran. The elimination of other US government institutions, the assault on foreign broadcasting, for example, or on institutions that were set up to promote democracy. So you do have this ideological assault, which is important because as I said, it clears the way. Once the idealistic pieces of the government are gone and they’ve been replaced by something very different, then that makes it possible for companies and grifters and other people to use the US government to make money.

So I wouldn’t downplay entirely the ideological part of it, even if you can ask whether it’s sincere or not, maybe it’s just a show. It’s hard for me to know. I mean, for example, I find it hard to accept the arguments about free speech, which some people in the state department make as part of their attack on Europe, given how much-

Jon Finer:

And the vice president too.

Anne Applebaum:

And the vice president, of course. Vice president is very important here, but given how much the Trump administration seeks to restrict free speech and free press at home. So you can call it hypocrisy or you can call it the abuse of ideas. I’m not sure what it is, but it is important because it helps to disable or eliminate people and practices and ethical systems that were in place before and conflicts. The idea that conflict of interest was something that should be avoided rather than encouraged. I mean, for example, there are now US ambassadors who clearly have conflicts of interest in the countries they’re operating in in a way that I don’t think would’ve been, and maybe it happened in the past, but I don’t think it was common and I don’t think it was that at least people tried to fight against it or restrict it.

And so the ideology does make the grift possible. And of course, but as you say, I mean, the grift is very real. I mean, the use of American foreign policy, the way in which business people, American and non-American, are now the real vectors of influence rather than diplomats. The way in which people around Trump, including in his family, are making money out of foreign investments in places where the United States has political and strategic interests, especially the Middle East. I mean, this is all radically new, but as I said, I think it’s made possible by this assault on institutions that came first.

Jon Finer:

So your comments about the State Department struck a chord with me, and I’m sure with Jake who also worked there. In addition to the Trump administration’s worldview, another significant change you highlight is exactly who is conducting foreign policy, as you say, some of whom, to say the least, have a range of loyalties and motives. You write, I think, quite persuasively, “American power is no longer deployed solely by trained diplomats and reliable officials working through state channels. Informal envoys, private companies, online grifters, and hardened ideologues both inside and outside the government matter more. Unlike their predecessors, these people do not talk about spreading democracy, don’t want to build long-term relationships. They don’t care about America’s reputation. They’re deploying the tools of American diplomacy and government for their own purposes to promote their own business interests or their ideological pursuits because suddenly they can.”

It sometimes seems like almost all of the consequential diplomacy that America is doing these days is being conducted by a couple of people, as you say, in the real estate business who don’t work full-time for the government, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, just to name them, but there are also all these other people running around purporting to represent the Trump administration in all manner of context.

You describe the outreach that the Brazilian government got at one point from people allegedly on behalf of the administration in some capacity. What is the downside of all of this? Because it’s definitely weird and different. They would argue, I think, that maybe some of the traditional ways of doing business and diplomacy in the past haven’t been as successful and they’re just trying to disrupt and shake things up. But I think it would be good to highlight in a bit more detail why this is so problematic.

Anne Applebaum:

So just to focus on Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who both have personal ties to the president and who are acting on his behalf, both in negotiations with Russia and Ukraine and with Iran. I mean, there’s a long list of issues. I mean, number one is they don’t have the appropriate expertise and understanding of what they’re doing, and they seem not inclined to listen to anybody else. They don’t have advisors, they sometimes don’t have translators coming from the US government, and so they make very basic mistakes. I mean, Steve Witkoff seems to have misunderstood something that Putin said. This is back at the time of the Alaska Summit. It seems to have misunderstood something Putin said about swapping territories. He thought he got some deal and actually it turned out that’s not what Putin meant at all. It’s too bad there wasn’t someone else there in the room who speaks Russian and who knows how the Russian system works, who could have explained it to him.

In Iran, I mean, there have been horrifying accounts of them trying to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran, not understanding the history of nuclear deals with Iran or what it was that the Iranians were saying or what constitutes a concession or what’s technically doable, what’s not doable. I mean, they seem to have really had no idea what they were doing. And so it’s very hard to say. I mean, something as technical and complicated as a nuclear negotiation with the Iranians, there should be someone who knows how these things worked in the past. There should be someone who has awareness of what’s feasible when you inspect a nuclear site. And they seem to have thought none of that matters. They have this arrogance that they’re just looking for transactional business deals and everybody wants a business deal and that’s how they can succeed. And I think there is something fundamentally wrong with that too.

When you’re dealing with the leader of Russia or the leader of Ukraine, the idea that the solution to the problem is to offer people money or offer people deals, business deals is so profoundly wrong and it so profoundly misunderstands what’s motivating the war. Why is Putin fighting? Putin is not fighting in order to get a better gas deal with the Americans. Putin is fighting to destroy Ukraine as a nation and as a culture. He is fighting to destroy the idea of democracy in his immediate neighborhood so that Democrats in Russia don’t challenge his political system. The idea that if you just gave him a piece of Donbas and Americans invested and put up a hotel there, that that would somehow fix things is very primitive in a way that it’s almost mind-boggling. When I eventually realized that that’s what they were doing, it took me a long time even to believe it.

And then secondly, the problem is that these are both people who either personally or through their friends and family in some cases have business interests in those regions or could do. Jared Kushner has $2 billion worth of investment from Saudi Arabia. Witkoff’s family also does business in the Gulf. The deals they’ve been negotiating with the Russians could also presumably benefit people in their entourage, and those are conflicts of interest that neutral negotiators shouldn’t have. I mean, then it gives them perverse incentives and it also makes them see things in strange ways. I mean, I actually think that the fact, even just the mere fact, regardless of whose interest it is, that Steve Witkoff is talking to the Russians about, I don’t know, oil and gas deals and Arctic mineral deals while talking to them about Ukraine is profoundly damaging because he may think he’s dangling carrots in front of the Russians.

The Russians think the opposite. The Russians think they’re dangling carrots in front of the Americans, and the Russian goal is to get the Americans to stop helping Ukraine, which they’ve almost succeeded in doing already, get them to switch sides in the war, get them to oppose the Europeans. And so it’s the Russians are trying to bribe... I don’t know what Witkoff thinks he’s doing. Maybe he thinks he’s trying to bribe Putin or persuade Putin with deals, but certainly Putin thinks he’s doing the opposite, and for all I know, he’s succeeding. And certainly we’re sending Putin the wrong message. The message is not the United States is serious about security and protecting Europe and ending the war. The message that’s being sent as well, maybe the United States could be bought off with some of these arrangements. And so what they’re doing, they’re undermining their own goals.

I mean, in my view, the Kushner-Witkoff negotiation, at least the one in Russia and Ukraine, has probably prolonged the war. So the war is lasting longer because this is a war that ends when the Russians don’t want to fight anymore, essentially. When they say, “We can’t win, we realize the conflict is unwinnable,” and that’s when it’s over. And then we can have an argument about the borders and everything else, but they have to come to that conclusion. And one of the things the Trump administration has done is given them the hope that if they just keep going, they can wear out the Americans, they can wear out the Europeans, and they can win. And I think their goal is still the same as it always was, which is to occupy Kyiv.

Jon Finer:

One of the big questions all of this raises, to put it a bit crudely maybe, is which side are we on? As your piece describes, parts of our government still work closely with traditional allies, the military, the intelligence community, even as other parts try to undermine them and get closer to countries like Russia and Hungary under Viktor Orban before he was defeated that are not our friends, to say the least. The American president used to be called the leader of the free world, leaving aside whether that was ever a fair thing to claim. Is the US or at least the US government still part of the free world right now as you see it?

Anne Applebaum:

So no, I mean that’s the nature of the revolution. The nature of the revolution is the US is redefining itself on the world stage as a large power that no longer has this reliable network of values-based allies, that does what it pleases, that isn’t restricted by any kind of international law or norms or human rights concerns, and that behaves as it pleases. And right now, it’s not the leader of anything. Maybe aspirationally, it’s the leader of a group of similarly-minded nationalist far right states, although even that is going to be problematic because one of the problems with nationalist leaders is they don’t like other nationalist leaders. I mean, it’s a problem we know from the 20th century that if you have someone in charge who doesn’t want their country’s, who’s super conscious of their country’s sovereignty, then they are likely to clash with someone else who’s also super conscious of their country’s sovereignty. And if neither one of them wants to do mutually beneficial deals, then they clash. And you can imagine that happening in Europe as well, and in contemporary Europe too.

Jon Finer:

The place where the rubber meets the road on a lot of this is Ukraine, which you’ve obviously alluded to a number of times and have spent a lot of time writing about over the last several years. We aren’t particularly helpful to Ukraine at the moment. As you’ve indicated, our diplomacy to try to end the war is pretty amateurish. I don’t think Jake and I would disagree with that. And yet Ukraine is hanging on, maybe even more than hanging on at this point. What is your best understanding about what’s actually happening in the war right now and why they have been able to push through what has been a pretty significant shift in US policy towards at best neutrality, and as you’ve said, a debate about which side of this conflict even we are on?

Anne Applebaum:

Two factors have kept Ukraine fighting, at least two. I mean, you could probably name more. One of them is the extraordinary creativity that the Ukrainians have shown towards military technology. In essence, Ukrainians have reinvented modern warfare. The way they have used drones and now increasingly robots to police a kind of gray zone in between along the front line and even to take positions is revolutionary. And it will change the way all wars are fought everywhere eventually. Russians catch up and copy them and so on, but there was no military drone industry in Ukraine to speak of before the war, and now it’s the most important in the world. And I’m not sure that people have understood the depth and the extraordinary nature of that revolution.

The number of drones Ukraine will make in the coming year is something like 10 million, which is up from zero military drones four years ago. So it’s a really big transformation. And secondly, the thing that keeps Ukraine going is European solidarity. So I would not have believed at the beginning of the war in 2022 that without the United States, there would be enough willpower, money, weapons in Europe to keep Ukraine fighting, but it turns out that there are thanks to Scandinavia, Germany, Poland, the Baltic States, but actually everybody. I mean, the continent has for the moment pulled together in support of Ukraine, and that solidarity has been foundational. Of course, this solidarity is one of the things that the Russians are seeking to undermine with their support for far-right parties, which are very often pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian. So that’s an ongoing story and the Russians are betting on it not lasting, but it’s been really important so far.

And what it means is that also you have a war that has three different aspects that are strange. One, you have this frontline, which as I say is now the highest tech war zone in the planet. No Russian troops or convoys or tanks or anything else can enter into the zone in which the Ukrainians can see everything and emerge from it. There’s a statistic that goes around that might be exaggerated, but I think it expresses what people are seeing, which is that the lifespan of a Russian soldier in that zone is something like 30 minutes. So everybody dies who’s sent forward into that line. And the line itself is pretty stable, and even the Ukrainians have even taken some territory in the last couple of months. But there are two other aspects of the war. One is the Russian bombing campaign, especially now in Kyiv, but across the country, using ballistic missiles and cruise missiles that can’t be blocked.

And increasingly these jet-powered drones, which the Ukrainians are beginning to learn how to block, but haven’t fully done it yet. And the third aspect is the Ukrainian campaign to destroy Russian refineries. And they now have the ability to create long range. These are, again, it’s also drones. They do have some cruise missiles now, but it’s mostly a drone campaign, and they’ve used it to target or take down something like 30 or 40% of Russia’s refining capacity. And if they can take out more, then they will begin to hamper the Russian’s ability even to move troops around inside their own country. So it is an absolutely full scale war. It has not stopped or abated. Actually, it’s escalating in some ways. Certainly the Russian attacks on civilian targets, they hit the Academy of Sciences in Kyiv this week. They hit hospitals, they hit schools, and they seem to be doing that deliberately as a form of terror, and that is escalating and growing.

So that’s where we are. And from what I see right now at this second as we’re speaking, I don’t see that US negotiators or any negotiators have made any progress in convincing the Russians to stop.

Jon Finer:

One of the things I think you do quite well and that candidly, sometimes those of us who work on foreign policy inside the government struggle with is explaining to the American people exactly why these issues should matter to them, the war in Ukraine, for example. The Trump administration, by the way, sometimes seems to be arguing that it doesn’t or that it shouldn’t matter as much to Americans, but support inside the United States, if you look at polls, has really held up quite effectively. How do you, when asked, explain to people who maybe aren’t marinating in this subject all day, every day, why the country should invest so much in this war and maybe why even we should be doing more or perhaps getting more directly involved in the conflict ourselves?

Anne Applebaum:

Right. So right now we’re not investing much. There isn’t much US money or weapons going to Ukraine. But why is Ukraine significant? Ukraine is significant because the Russians understand, and many of their allies, which includes China and Iran, also understand that in their minds, this is a war against the world that America built. When they invaded Ukraine, they were also saying, “We don’t care about your idea that there will never be a war in Europe again. We don’t care about international law. We don’t care about human rights. We don’t care about your war on terrorism. We’re going to do terrorism a different way, and we’re going to show you that we can do it and get away with it. We don’t care about any of your institutions. We don’t care about your alliances. We’re going to defy everything that you say that you stand for and we’re going to undermine and destroy it.”

And were they to succeed, so were Ukraine to fall, were it to become a Russian, I don’t know, Russian colony again, that would immediately mean that the next states to be threatened, and this may even happen before Kyiv falls, not that Kyiv is going to fall, but it could happen sooner, could happen anyway, is that the next countries who would be in the line of fire would be even closer American allies. So Germany, Poland, Scandinavia, Baltic States. And so that same threat that, “We can do what we want, we can undermine who we want, we can destroy what we want,” simply moves closer to our close allies.

But it’s also, the Russians are living by this philosophy in other ways. I mean, they have a campaign now of sabotage across Europe. There was an armed drones were found at a German airport a few weeks ago, which was a Russian project. They tried to blow up a Polish passenger tray. Fortunately, it didn’t work, but they’re ready to do it. They have assassination squads that have been active in Germany and Spain and in the UK. And there was a report a couple of weeks ago about one uncovered in the United States. So their vision of the world is that, “We can use violence and terror wherever we want to use it, and that will include across Europe in places that are closely tied to America and American security and economic interests, and we can undermine that order. And eventually we could also do the same in the United States.”

So they have a clear goal, which is undermining the sense of peace and stability that the United States created, undermining the system of trades that has benefited Americans for so long, establishing instead a world where terrorism is okay and nobody stops it and where violence is a normal part of how you do business, even in the middle of Europe. And it does eventually hit Americans. It hits Americans economically, it hits us in terms of security in all kinds of other ways. I mean, we’ve already seen how a distant war in Iran, a country that also seems quite far away to most Americans, actually affects Americans who are buying gasoline for their cars. Russia’s war could have similar kinds of effects, but not all effects are economic. They’re also to do with how America and Americans are perceived in the world, how are American companies welcome. All those things, all the elements that have made America wealthy and powerful and Americans able to travel and live so freely, all of those are dependent on a set of rules that America created and that Russia is trying to undermine.

And again, Russia has allies. Russia has allied with Iran. Probably the drones that Iran has used to hit US allies and US bases in the Middle East are enhanced by the Russian technology that’s been developed in the war in Ukraine. The Russian ties with China have emboldened and helped the Chinese as well. I mean, the Chinese now get very cheap resources from the Russians. So you can look at it just because a place is far away or because the names are hard to pronounce doesn’t mean that it’s not part of a web of connections that affect Americans. And this is even without talking about ideas about democracy and dictatorship and America’s role as the defender of the free world because that’s not convincing for supporters of this administration.

Jon Finer:

So given those stakes, I guess I’m just interested in what you think it would take for Ukraine to win at this point and maybe relatedly in the sort of science fiction world of a different American president, would you encourage that person to directly confront the Russians with the United States military if that’s what it took to win the war in Ukraine?

Anne Applebaum:

I think that the creation of a, I mean, I don’t know, this expression no-fly zone gets misused and it’s taken from one conflict and moved to Ukraine, but an active effort to defend Ukraine cities, whether that involves planes, whether it involves... I mean, we’ve unfortunately used up a lot of our anti-ballistic or anti-missile technology in the Gulf, but whatever we can do to protect Ukraine cities and to show that we are determined to limit civilian casualties in Ukraine and that we care about them, I think this would make a big difference because this is the one thing that the Russians are able to do. They can’t move forward on the front line, they can’t defeat the Ukrainian army, but they are able to kill people, kill civilians, and a United American-European effort to actively intervene to protect that and to end that would make a really big difference right now.

I mean, remember that the goal here is to convince the Russians they can’t win, that the war will drag on forever and it will destroy their economy, which it’s happening. It’s just happening slowly. And active engagement in the defense of Ukraine I think would be an important message to send. As I said, we’re sending the opposite message. We’re sending a message saying we’re open for business with Russia, and that is direct encouragement to Putin to keep going.

Jake Sullivan:

It’s a good reminder that the choice to enter or start the war with Iran earlier this year was also a choice to basically deny Ukraine the defensive tools it needs to protect its cities. Because as you say, foreseeably back then we all said that’s going to mean all the patriots go to the Middle East and don’t go to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are paying the price. And we’d love to get your take on a few other things the Trump administration is up to, starting with the speech the president gave at the UN last week in which he said, among other things, “To the victors go the spoils,” referring to the quote, “deal” the US has struck in Venezuela to extract the country’s oil wealth.

You referred to this earlier. I also think the speech was remarkably well-timed for your article. It’s almost like he was giving you an exclamation point at the end of it. This is sort of the opposite of how American leaders have traditionally described our foreign policy ambitions, this to the victors go the spoils. What was your reaction to that? And more generally, what was your reaction to his speech at the UN?

Anne Applebaum:

One other thing about the speech when he talked about the annihilation of Iran, which aside from encouraging the Iranians to stick together, even if they dislike their regime, which I think most of them do, it also was a way of telling everybody in the room, “I don’t care about this institution. Here I am in an institution set up to create peace.” Whatever you think of that institution, I’ve been really critical of it for many years, but that its stated purpose and to talk from the main pulpit of the general assembly and talk about annihilating another country is pretty offensive actually. So it was a way of being offensive.

Venezuela is a really important subject. I’ve actually just been there and I am working on writing about it now. And Venezuela is fascinating because here you have a situation in which it’s a country where actually US influence is pretty welcome. I mean, despite years of Chavista anti-Americanism and so on, you have a country which was delighted with the exfiltration of Maduro. Obviously the regime was not delighted, but certainly the opposition was, and many ordinary people were. And you’ve since then had nine months of, you had very high expectations, I should say at the beginning. Somebody has cited, I mean there’s statistics you could cite about huge support for Trump, huge support for American oil companies. Everybody wanted the Americans to come in. It’s a country that’s been really pretty comprehensively destroyed by bad government over 27 years. And what was a thriving oil industry is now, I was in Lake Maracaibo, which is where a lot of the industry was, and it’s now a kind of, it’s like Houston after the apocalypse. It’s kind of deserted oil rigs and oil spills and so on. And people know that and they want change.

Unfortunately, they haven’t, despite Trump’s language where he talks about Venezuelans being happy and dancing in the street, it’s beginning to look to Venezuelans like what he’s done is make a deal with the previous regime. So Delcy Rodriguez, who he’s named as the president who’s never been elected, was Maduro’s vice president. The oil arrangements that have been announced with Venezuela are opaque and strange. When the country first opened up to foreign business in the 1990s, it was a very open process. Bids were announced on TV. The government spent a lot of time explaining itself to legislators and to the public. This is exactly the opposite. Everything’s in the dark. The US does control Venezuela’s oil exports, the money that is from selling oil. The money goes into a bank account somewhere in the United States. Nobody knows how much money is in it. Nobody knows exactly how much money goes back to the Venezuelan government, although some does.

When he was asked about it directly, Scott Bessent, the treasury secretary at a congressional hearing a few weeks ago just refused to answer any questions. He wouldn’t say how much money there is or when an audit would be available. So you have this very opaque, strange relationship developing. In addition to that, you have Donald Trump announcing an oil deal between the United States and actually an office in the Pentagon, and really a person who’s one of Venezuela’s most famous corrupt businessmen. I mean, the other side of the deal is somebody who’s a famous person. He’s well-known throughout the country and he’s called Alexander Betancourt. He’s been under investigation for all kinds of fraud and money laundering in Switzerland, in Spain. His houses in Spain were raided a few weeks ago. So this is somebody who’s a symbol to a lot of Venezuelans of corruption, and yet the US administration is doing a deal with him, and so people are beginning to be very confused.

There was a lot of hope that the United States would bring democratic change. And democratic change is important there because it brings legitimacy. It means there would be a government that has legitimacy and backing of people to do things, and yet it looks like the Trump administration is trying to put that off. Marco Rubio does talk about transition to democracy. He said it, I think even very recently in a recent interview, but they don’t give a date. They don’t say, “Okay, the election will be next year.”

And they’ve also blocked the return of the most famous opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado. And that’s also symbolically very important. I mean, regardless of who she is or what she thinks, she’s a symbol to many Venezuelans of an alternative. It’s a complicated story, but she was the true winner of the 2024 presidential election and that the US seems to be blocking her from coming back is something that people are mystified by. So you have a situation where there should be a win, what people like to call win-win. The US could usher in a legitimate government. You would then have greater... Big companies would be much more willing to invest. Refugees would be willing to go home, including from the United States. And instead, what looks like is happening, at least for the moment, is that Trump prefers to do some kind of deal with the existing corrupt regime whom Americans have been criticizing for decades and keep everything else going very slowly. And it’s potentially a disaster.

I mean, it’s bad for Venezuelans, it’s bad for Americans, it’s bad for the region. I mean, Venezuela is a very disruptive entity in the region. It produces, as I said, refugees and crime, and ending all that requires some process in a different direction. Some of the administration, especially Rubio, do talk about transition, but it isn’t clearly happening in a way that people understand.

Jake Sullivan:

Yeah, it does feel like legitimacy is getting further away, not closer at the moment, and this Betancourt character is a good symbol of that. I want to take you from the shores of the Caribbean to the shores of the North Atlantic. Greenland has sort of slipped from the headlines, or it had until the administration announced a deal with Denmark last month that Trump touted as a major achievement. Basically, we ended up threatening a NATO ally with military invasion, unsettling the entire alliance, and then getting what we already had, which was a willing Danish government to work with us on anything short of just giving up sovereignty over Greenland. What was this episode all about in your view? Is it behind us at this point or too soon to tell? Is this something that could reemerge while Trump is still in the Oval Office?

Anne Applebaum:

I talked to Greenlanders during... I’ve been talking to them over the last nine months and Danes as well. And first of all, you’re right. I mean, the original Trump, the language about Greenland that he began using as soon as, I think even before the inauguration and the threats to Denmark were received very badly in Denmark and also in Europe more generally. And the Danes, there was an incident in January of this year where the Danes sent troops to Greenland and they were prepared to blow up airports to prevent an American landing, and they did begin to think in terms of, “What would we do if there was a US invasion?” So it was unbelievably disruptive. It probably did more to break European trust in America than anything else Trump has done. And it was an incident that ended very badly for the Americans who upon looking at it thought, I mean, I don’t know if there was ever a real plan to invade Greenland, but in the absence of airports, it’s very difficult to land anything there because of ice and snow and rocks and so on.

And so it made the whole thing look absurd and crazy. And to then produce nine months later an agreement that, as you say, is basically what they had before with a few nuances, the nuances could have been added without all that drama and without alienating everybody. For example, the new agreement says there will be no Chinese or Russian bases in Greenland, but there wouldn’t have been anyway because Denmark is a NATO and that would never have happened. But anyway, leaving that aside, I mean, the other piece of the story though is that there have been and still are US businesses, and we’re back to this conversation about grift. US businesses in Greenland, some of whom are clearly linked to the Trump administration or have links to big Republican Party donors, for example, who are in Greenland and seem to be looking for business, and in some cases also seem to be looking for political influence.

So there’s a Greenlandic populist party, they meet with the leaders of that, they seem to be talking about spreading a lot of money around, and the Greenlanders remain cautious and wary that the real purpose of these businesses is to change their conversation and to change the nature of their country and eventually to make Greenland part of the United States or territory of the United States some other way. So they don’t think this is over. They just think it’s being pursued by different means, and this is described in the article with the names of people and so on. They continue to think that US businesses in the country are not all there entirely for business reasons, and so they still fear kind of covert influence operations, and there is some evidence, they’re right to be afraid of that.

Jon Finer:

It feels like the subtext of what you’re saying is that what is required here to reset the balance is more than just a change in administrations or a change in policies, but almost a counter-revolution to the revolution that you’re describing to change the political culture. I guess I’m just wondering how hard you think that will be after Trump.

Anne Applebaum:

It will be hard. I think the reconstruction, I mean, we haven’t even talked about domestic politics, but the reconstruction of institutions is going to be a big task and there will be huge resistance to it, and it will be propagandized and described as weaponization of government, you can imagine. And so it will be finding a way to overcome this pendulum swing from one thing to the next and move us on to another stage where some kind of consensus can be rebuilt is the project for the next administration and maybe the next several administrations. I mean, I think a lot of damage has been done.

Jon Finer:

Anne, really grateful for the time and incredible insights you shared with us.

Anne Applebaum:

Thank you.

Jon Finer:

I find people who have this historians bent to be both just incredibly high value, as you say, also a bit daunting because they can bring to bear all of these perspectives that are often lacking in the public debate. And when someone like Anne, who does have this deep appreciation for history-

Jake Sullivan:

Always a huge value to spend time with Anne Applebaum.

Jon Finer:

... says that there actually may be something new under the sun and not in a good way in what these guys are doing in the current administration, that does make me take a step back and think as much as we beat our heads against the wall of various tactical decisions or operations that are directed by the current team, the bigger picture of all of this just feels underappreciated, even sometimes maybe by us. And the question that I asked her at the end about how you undo all of this, which she answered, but I don’t think she or anyone else really has a particularly great answer as to how we reverse engineer a more normal governance in America, I think is one that I continue to think about, will continue to think about after this.

It’s funny, there is a movement sometimes among people who work on foreign policy that’s kind of a contrarian take, which is that America should behave more like a normal country, that we’ve been too ambitious maybe in the past, made big mistakes because of those ambitions. And in some ways, all of what Anne laid out actually reflects that America is becoming in some ways more like a normal country. Normal countries have corrupt governments, normal countries have this self-dealing element. It’s just that the consequences of countries that are less powerful, have less of a vast economy than the United States engaging in this kind of behavior are relatively low. When it’s America that’s doing it, the consequences are profound and global. Anyway, those were my takeaways. What about you?

Jake Sullivan:

Well, a couple of things. First, on a much more prosaic point, I think that the level of larger philosophy or worldview of what it means for the United States to be the United States of America, I think you’re spot on, and I think Anne is reaching for something that is really important to our national identity, to who we are, and I think Americans in their bones feel that. But here’s a more prosaic point. Here’s someone who writes about big sweeping things, but then also rolls up to rural Venezuela to actually see for herself the decaying oil industry, to talk to people on the ground, to try to get the measure of what’s actually happening there with this Trump policy and with the new leadership. I think that’s so cool that you’ve got someone who’s just really intrepid about the tactile part of commentary. It goes back to your days as a war correspondent.

So seeing Anne Applebaum or hearing her say, “I’ve just come back from the heart of Venezuela’s oil industry,” I thought that was extremely impressive and we need more people like that. Kind of reminds me back of our conversation with Patrick Radden Keefe, who can connect the big thematic to the personal and the human in a very cool way, and I think that’s just a massive service. The other thing that I would say, I mentioned the Trump National Security Strategy, which you and I spent a lot of time on in one of our very early episodes when we were still teething this podcast, but I was just looking back at it as she was talking and there’s a paragraph in it that really kind of captures what she’s talking about with this larger ambition, and I just want to read the paragraph.

The paragraph basically says, “Europe’s problems are not just about economic stagnation and a lack of military spending, but rather those are eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure. The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union,” obviously the boogeyman, “and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrights, and loss of national identities and self-confidence.” And it goes on to say that Europe has to regain its civilizational self-confidence and basically concludes by saying, “The growing influence of patriotic European parties indeed gives cause for great optimism.”

And by patriotic European parties, they basically mean far-right parties. So right there, kind of stated in this document is a call to arms for exactly the philosophy or the revolution that Anne is writing about in her piece and that we’re seeing play out. I think for our listeners to understand that, that at one level, yes, this is about the basic grift, as her headline suggests, but at another level, there is a worldview, a vision that is deeply rooted in identity and in their kind of vision of “civilization” and we should not lose sight of that as we look at the execution of these policies around the world.

Jon Finer:

I think, first of all, glad you pulled out that paragraph because I had kind of forgotten how explicit they were about this element of the project and the national security strategy. I think we’re obviously heading into an election season here, midterm election season, but pretty soon after that, the presidential election for 2028 is going to ramp up. If Vice President Vance ends up being, as I think most people assume he will be, but who knows, the Republican nominee for president, this really is a core to his political identity and his geopolitical work. He is the one who went and lectured the Europeans about the biggest threat to them not being China and not being Russia, but being their internal identity and migration that’s, in his view, polluting all of that. I suspect that that will be a big part of his political project over the next two years as he positions himself. I think this sort of rhetoric and policy is not only not going away, it could actually be amplified over the years to come. We’ll see.

Jake Sullivan:

Yeah, absolutely. And then very last point from me, she basically said, “Look, they’re trying to find a different way to grab Greenland.”

So as I said, we will watch that space, her view that there’s this kind of insidious effort through business interest to see if there’s an alternative to the straight-up invasion. So worth watching that too. All right, another week in the books. Look forward to next week.

Jon Finer:

Thanks, everybody. Well, that’s all for today. We’ll be back next week with a new episode of The Long Game.

Jake Sullivan:

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Jon Finer:

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Jake Sullivan:

This week, an exclusive segment from our conversation with Anne Applebaum. She talks to us about the Kennedy Center and the White House ballroom and why they should matter to Americans.

Anne Applebaum:

Trump is trying to change not just the nature of our public buildings, but also the nature of our politics. Architecture reflects public values.

Jon Finer:

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Jake Sullivan:

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