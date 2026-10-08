Javier Blas:

We know what China is doing. It has reduced buying from 11, 12 to around seven now. That is evident. We can see the tankers. We keep track. No one really trusts the Chinese official data for imports. We can see the oil tankers. We can take satellite pictures every day and so on. So that’s how we keep track of this. We know what the Chinese have done. We don’t know how they have done it exactly. So that is a limiting factor on our understanding and a limiting factor on how many months they can go. But I will in mind that they can go a number of months, potentially surely towards the end of the year and the beginning of next year. And that really buys time to the administration to try to get a deal.

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Jon Finer:

Welcome back to The Long Game. I’m Jon Finer.

Jake Sullivan:

And I’m Jake Sullivan. When war breaks out in the Persian Gulf, conventional wisdom says oil should skyrocket, markets should panic, and the global economy should brace for an immediate, massive, and sustained shock. Instead, over the last several months, we’ve seen a far stranger, more fragile reality. Oil hovering around $100, ships moving under massive risk, and lots of speculation about Chinese inventories, alternative supply routes out of the Middle East, Gulf Country payoffs to Iran, and increased production in other parts of the world, including here in the United States. Meanwhile, prices for other petroleum products like diesel and jet fuel have seen massive spikes. And of course, the pain at the gas pump for ordinary people has been real. Americans and people in other countries are suffering as a result of this war, but the broader calamity that was projected hasn’t entirely come to pass, at least not yet.

What is actually going on here? What is actually happening in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond? What have we learned about global energy markets in a time of war? And what do those lessons tell us about leverage, pressure, and pain in the ongoing standoff between the United States and Iran? We have the perfect guest to help us make sense of all of this. We’re joined today by Javier Blas. Javier is the go-to energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg Opinion and the co-author of the definitive book on global resource trading, The World for Sale. When the smartest people we know want to understand what the heck is going on with the energy markets, they look to Javier. So that’s what we’re doing today. And we’re recording this on Tuesday morning, October 6th, and this episode will come out two days from today. So of course, lots can happen between now and then, but we will cover things as they stand in the world.

Javier, welcome to The Long Game.

Javier Blas:

Thank you for having me.

Jon Finer:

Javier, it’s great to have you. I’m going to dig right into the news from the weekend. Just as exports from the Gulf started to climb back toward pre-war levels, the UK’s maritime authorities reported at least eight new strikes on ships at the narrowest point of the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, broadcast a direct warning over the open radio to commercial captains saying something like, “Don’t trust the US Navy and don’t use the South Quarter,” referring to the route through the strait that goes furthest away from Iranian territory. As someone tracking physical ships passing through the strait, where do things stand? Is this new wave of attacks already slowing traffic back down again? Are captains listening to Iran’s warnings or to the US Navy which says, “Keep things flowing”?

Javier Blas:

I have spoke to captains doing that crossing on the strait of Hormuz, radio off, no lights on the vessels, the transponder, the satellite transponder also disconnected. And they say it’s very scary and they get hailed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards every time that they try to cross Channel 16, the emergency channel for vessels. “Don’t do it. We are tracking you,” et cetera, et cetera. As things have stand and we take out the barrels from Iran, so we only focus on Saudi, Iraqi, Kuwaiti, UAE, Bahrain and Qatar, we have seen about 80% of pre-war levels for crude. And this is very important because crude is one thing, refining products is another one. We have seen a significant increase in attacks. I think that until the middle of September, late September, one in 50 ships that they were crossing the Strait of Hormuz were getting hit. That increased on the turn of the month to around one in 30. I think that probably the number has climbed farther to one in 20. The flow continues.

It seems also the tactics of Iran have changed a bit. They were trying to hit in the past vessels. They were using some drones. Now they are focusing using missiles, cruise missiles and T-ship missiles with heat seekers. They’re hitting the engine-room of the vessels. The difference is that you hit the hull, that hull can be patched. That probably is repaired in a few days at most a week. If you hit the engine-room of a tanker, that tanker is out of service for at least a couple of months, if not longer. So the flow continues. It’s around 80% of pre-war levels, but the race is increasing and I don’t know if this is sustainable or not. I mean, the vessels are getting hit.

Jon Finer:

So roughly 80% of pre-war traffic by your projections, and I think you left us off at about one in 20 ships being hit, but with that ratio rising, as you say, it’s hard to see how this gets sustained over time. You’ve argued that the success, and I’ll put that in air quotes for now because it’s a fragile success of opening the strait a bit leaves Iran cornered. But I guess I’m wondering how you think a cornered Iran will react if their harassment of these tankers fails to stop traffic. Does that leave them with a choice about either tolerating this or escalation? And what does that escalation potentially look like, even including things like upstream infrastructure, ports, desalination plants, the oil fields themselves, and where would that leave us?

Javier Blas:

Well, I think that that’s one of the reasons that we have seen a significant increase in flow on the Strait of Hormuz, but we see an oil market which is very reluctant to sell this increase in traffic. And we see oil, particularly we look at the physical market for Brent crude, the North Sea benchmark, and we see it around $100 a barrel. And then you will think, “Well, if that much oil is flowing, why the price remains as high?” One of the reasons is a lot of people in the oil market thinks, “Well, Iran can do two things, at least evident things. One, it can try to stop the flow, try to hit more vessels and stop it. In that case, we lose that flow and then obviously we have a hole in the supply of oil. Or if it fails and it feels compelled to try to stop it anywhere, it will stop going after the vessels and it will go at the source of the oil.” That will be the loading terminals, the pipelines, or the oil fields itself.

And that will be a major escalation because a vessel is relatively fungible. If we look at the super tanker, the largest oil vessels on the world’s fleet, with very little imagination, we call them very large crude carriers or BLCC in the jargon of the industry. We have about a thousand BLCCs. So if one gets out of service, we still have a significant amount. If Iran was to start hitting the oil ports where the oil is loaded or the oil fields themselves, processing facilities, those are irreplaceable. You lose an oil terminal in Saudi Arabia, you may have two or three other oil terminals, but the number is finite. And the same thing with oil fields. I think that’s the trajectory that a lot of people see in the oil market is either a deal is coming soon or Iran will escalate and the escalation will be a lot worse for supply. And that’s why, again, that’s one of the reasons why the oil market remains very close to $100, even if a lot more oil is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Jon Finer:

So part of the reason why I think the portrayal of even the recent increase in traffic through the strait should not be characterized as normalcy is exactly what you’ve just described. There’s this elaborate makeshift system of shuttle tankers inside the Gulf kind of dodging through the strait with their transponders off, transferring crude to super tankers outside of the strait. This stealth system itself seems relatively challenging to sustain, and as you indicate, markets are reflecting at least some uncertainty about where all this is headed because costs are up. The cost of chartering a tanker has gone up by reports I’ve seen from $50,000 a day to nearly a million dollars a day.

Javier Blas:

More than a million dollars.

Jon Finer:

Is that right? More than a million now.

Javier Blas:

The whole system is under massive stress. I don’t think that we can sustain this forever, but I have been surprised of how long we have sustained it so far. I mean, you have asked me, are we going to see the US Navy providing this protection and tankers taking this risk and the crews of those tankers, I mean the people on board, you need about 15, 25 people per tanker to run it, a crew. They’re taking huge risks.

I mean, they are coming under missile attack very often, but it’s also a very logistically very challenging because as you said, an oil tanker will pick up crude, say from a Saudi oil terminal inside the Persian Gulf. It gets out, it takes about a day and a half, two days to get out. Rendezvous with another oil tanker of similar size, these tankers are about 350 meters long, 325 to 350 meters long. The two vessels get alongside in the Arabian Sea, outside the State of Hormuz. They transfer the oil from one ship to the other. They basically connect big hoses. That process takes several days of that transfer, and that means that a lot of that is keeping vessels tied up in this very complicated logistical system.

The meaning of that is that the cost of hiring one of these BLCCs, very large crude carriers, has gone from pre-war, something around $50,000 a day to $1.3 million a day. I mean, I think that one of the best investments that anyone could have done before the world will have been used to own a BLCC. You will be making a lot of money. This is an industry where you have asked a ship owner if $100,000 a day was a good price about eight months ago, they will have said that that was a dream price and now it’s 1.3 million. So again, that’s another additional cost. So that means that when the oil lands in a refinery in Asia, you have to add that extra logistical cost, that extra cost of freight. So when you see an oil price on the screen of your computer around $100, then you need to add probably another $20 used on all of these additional costs. And that is a real price that the refinery have to pay at the end of the day. The price landed at the refinery remains very high.

Jake Sullivan:

Hey, Jon, before you go on, I just wanted to ask you if you bought any very large crude carriers before the war started?

Jon Finer:

I have no obligation to disclose my private holdings of very large crude carriers on the show.

Jake Sullivan:

Okay. I’ll admit I didn’t, and listening to Javier, I really wish I had.

Jon Finer:

Well, maybe there’s still time, but the price has gone up. All of this is pretty crazy even by the historical standards of the Middle East, and yet $100 oil or even a more accurate price plus 20, $25 as you just described, 120, $125 oil is not historically far out of whack with where the high end of prices have gone. So I guess I’m wondering what is going on with markets here. I took note, and I know Jake did, of a report that JP Morgan put out in the middle of last month where they basically just threw up their hands and said, “We have lost all ability to model the end game when it comes to energy markets and energy prices.” I’m wondering if you have a more granular, more accurate take you’re willing to share with us about both why the price response has not been more significant and also where you think things are headed. There have been many Wall Street institutions that have predicted 150, even $200 oil during the course of this crisis. We haven’t approached that.

Javier Blas:

I don’t have a crystal ball of where the market is heading. I mean, I think that there are two aspects of the crisis, of the management of the crisis that perhaps have surprised. Let’s start from the latest surprising one and is how dramatic intervention the most industrialized countries, the G7 and the OECD countries have made on the oil market. We put a lot of oil very fast into the crisis from the strategic petroleum reserve. That’s the US, but also Japan, Korea, some of the European countries. I mean, the amount is about 400 million barrels. That is very significant, and also it was very early. Typically, industrialized countries took a bit of time before taking these actions. This time we went into action within basically two weeks of the crisis. In the past, it have taken several months for mobilizing the strategic petroleum reserves. I think that one of the reasons of how fast it was is because countries have learned from previous crisis that perhaps they waited too long for using the reserves.

I know that the United States, having covered several uses of those reserves back in 2022 during the initial invasion of Ukraine, also in 2011 during the Civil War of Libya, I do remember listening to different American administrations at the White House arguing for an early release. And the European countries typically are more conservative. They want to hold on those reserves to the very last day. This time it was very fast and very dramatic action. The other one was China, and China caught most people completely by surprise. Certainly, I didn’t see it. I was on the camp that argued that the crisis was not going to be as dramatic as some people who were saying $200 were arguing. But if I got it right, it was in part for the wrong reasons because I was effectively bailout from my view by China, and I have not anticipated China making this very dramatic move.

What China did. Typically, China buys around 11 to 12 million barrels a day from the seaborne market. That’s the market that they access by tanker. They get some oil also by pipeline. China, very soon into the crisis, started to buy less and less crude from the international market by tanker. At one point, going from 11, 12 million barrels a day to less than six million barrels a day. That free a lot of oil for other countries, particularly in Asia, all the southern India, Japan, Korea, countries in Southeast Asia could buy the barrels that China was not buying. Since then, Chinese buying has recovered a bit, but it’s around seven million barrels a day. It’s still a significant difference. I mean, China, just to put it in big numbers, China is buying a whole of Japan and South Korea combined less than they did before the war started.

It has done it through a series of mechanisms. China has the world’s largest petroleum reserve, such a petroleum reserve, about four times larger than the American one. It has some flexibility on his economy, has also big stockpiles of petrochemicals. And I don’t want to pretend to understand all the mechanics of China. The Chinese government does not really release good data on their demand, so we don’t really know exactly what levers they were applying. It’s a central command economy, so the government has a lot more influence on what it can do, but China really changed the market. It created a significant pocket of not buying oil that it could be used by others. And then on the margins, the other big force that has been is that everyone else, I mean, $100 oil is a great price if you are in the business of oil and you happen to be somewhere that is not affected by the Middle East.

So you are Brazil, you are Guyana. Those countries are producing a lot more oil than a year ago. They have every incentive to produce as much as they can. And places like Brazil, they are producing 20% more oil than a year ago. That’s not just the incentive of the price, it’s just the time was great. Some of the investment that they have done in recent years were maturing and that triggered this wave of oil. And then we have a lot of resilience that has built over the years in the Middle East, bypass pipelines, et cetera, et cetera. That has been also helping.

But in all honesty, you have invited me on February the 28th when the war started and basically describe what was going to happen over the next eight months and tell me, “Just give us what you think the price is on the day that we are recording this on October the 6th.” I will not have say Brent is used hovering a hundred dollars. I will have said a much higher price. And I think that that is widespread view in the oil industry. In some ways, the oil industry surprised of how low the price of oil is all considered. Because let’s not forget, at the same time that we have the Middle East, we still have also disruptions in Russia because of the war against Ukraine. And Ukraine has got very good at blowing up almost every oil refinery in Russia.

Jon Finer:

Most of the headlines, and actually most of our conversation up till now has fixated on crude oil, but for consumers and businesses, they mainly feel pain at the pump, especially diesel, which is now averaging around $6.40 nationally in the United States and over $7.30 on the West Coast. Refined products, including diesel, but also jet fuel and gasoline remain stranded at about 50% of normal volumes. Why has the refined market been so much harder to unstick even than the crude market?

Javier Blas:

Two reasons for that. One, some of the refineries actually suffered damage in the Middle East, so they have been running a lower capacity. We depend a lot for refined products, particularly in Europe from Middle Eastern refineries. China also took a big step back from buying crude oil as I was explaining, but the spillover of that was that China also reduced the amount of exports of refined products. The combination of that and on top, Ukraine hitting refineries in Russia. Russia pre-crisis was one of the world’s largest exporters of diesel into the international market. All of that reduced a lot the supply of refined product. The initial intervention from the authorities from the Western world was to release crude oil from the strategic reserves, but the United States has crude oil on reserves. It doesn’t have refined products. You can put a lot of crude oil into the market, but unless you have a refinery, that crude oil is essentially worthless to the global economy to main street.

As you very well explained, crude oil is not really what you and I and everyone else who is listening this podcast consume. We consume refined products, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and then we consume products that they have embedded some kind of refined products. You buy an airline ticket, you are effectively consuming some... Potentially you are buying some jet fuel. You are buying something that is delivered to your house on a pan, potentially that has a bit of diesel because you go to the supermarket, all your groceries have been produced with a combine and a harvester and a tractor that run on diesel. And we simply don’t have today enough refining capacity. Again, just looking at refined margins, we call the crack spread. We’re cracking molecules of crude oil into refined products.

We use a very simple yardstick to measure it. It’s just assuming that you get, it’s what we call the three, two, one. You get a barrel of oil, you’re producing two barrels of gasoline, one barrel of diesel. What is the refining margin? A good refining margin will be something like $20 a barrel. Today and earlier this year, we have had refining margins hovering around 60 to $70 a barrel. That is an indication that we don’t have enough refining capacity, and that’s why we see the price of refined products much higher. A way to think about this is that if refined margins were “normal” the price of a barrel of oil will need to be around $150 to result in the refined products that we are seeing today. So effectively, the global economy is feeling like oil is trading at $150 even if... And that spread is being captured by the refiners, which are making a ton of money.

Jake Sullivan:

Is that spread likely to get worse in the coming months given availability of refineries and all of the other factors you described, including what’s happening in Russia, about to stay the same? Do you have any view on the direction of travel?

Javier Blas:

I mean, seasonally, things will be getting worse because typically we have an increase in demand for refined products during the winter. I mean, think about New England in the United States and heating oil. That’s the time of the year where families are buying their heating oil for the winter period. Think about farmers in the US Midwest harvesting their corn and the soybean. They’re right now on the fields. That’s why the price of diesel is such a big problem politically in the United States. Farmers are using the diesel right now. So seasonally, you move in a high demand period with limited refinery capacity prices otherwise will be higher. There are a couple of offsetting factors. We are seeing an increase of refined product flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Places, countries like Kuwait, a bit of Saudi Arabia, but Kuwait in particular are trying to get more refined product out of the Persian Gulf.

It’s a bit logistically a bit more complicated because we use a different kind of tankers to move through the Strait of Hormuz. They’re smaller, so you need to move more tankers for the same amount compared to oil. That should be an offsetting factor if sustained. Very important question. If those flows are sustained, as we were discussing earlier, Iran would probably try to do its best to stop those flows. The other factor that may just dampen prices for particularly diesel is that the Western countries have agreed through the G7 to release part of their strategic reserves of diesel. While the United States keeps most of his strategic petroleum reserves in the form of crude oil, here in Europe where I’m speaking, European countries keep their strategic petroleum reserves in the form of refined product. So European countries have quite a lot of diesel and reserve, countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and they are releasing now some of that diesel. That will help.

But again, this is a finite move. I mean, once you release that diesel, then you don’t have it on reserve and you need it next spring, you don’t have it. So it solves a problem today, but it creates a hole tomorrow.

Jon Finer:

Javier, by the way, this is why while Jake may not have been smart enough to buy a very large crude carrier, he was smart enough to install that wood stove that you can see behind him, which is going to save him big bucks this winter in New England.

Jake Sullivan:

I’m out chopping wood every day these days. By the way, I live, Javier, in New Hampshire, where people are very focused on the cost of heating oil for the winter.

Javier Blas:

Jake, my father uses heating oil back in the Pyrenees mountains between Spain and France, and I’m getting, I will not say a daily call, but pretty close to daily about a forecast for the price of heating oil. And I’m just saying just buy today because you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow.

Jake Sullivan:

So I want to take a step back and connect a bit to the geopolitics. So throughout this conflict, there’s been this strange feature where President Trump has repeatedly claimed a ceasefire was right around the corner, nearly a dozen times by my count, usually on a Sunday night or a Monday morning right before the markets open. When traders and hedge funds hear the White House say peace is imminent, how much does that jaw boning actually cool off prices? And would you say that trading desks are starting to tune that out or discount that?

Javier Blas:

I think it has been remarkably effective. I am surprised of how open the oil trading community has been for many weeks and months to believe what the White House was saying. You’re saying a dozen time. I think I have been hearing quite a lot more than a dozen times that a ceasefire was ending it.

Jake Sullivan:

You’re probably right.

Javier Blas:

I think that you were quite generous there with the administration. Chapó to you, but no, the White House has been very effective of the jaw boning. If anything, I am surprised that the oil market has been so credulous at the White House messaging. I think that it is really wearing very thin now, and I think that is significantly less effective. I mean, we saw early on the conflict, Secretary Wright, the Secretary of Energy, actually tweeting from his personal account, probably was a staffer, but by mistake that some flow from the Strait of Hormuz has recovered, and we saw the price of oil dropping $10. I don’t think that today those messages have the same weight into the market.

But at the end of the day, there is one question. This is a market that you could have the best forecast for supply and demand, how much is flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, but at the end of the day, let’s put it in, if I have to put it on binary terms, black and white, the market is heading to two options, much, much higher than we are today if after the midterm elections, the war restart and we get into those really dramatic scenarios where physical infrastructure of the energy industry, oil fields to put it in one single word get destroyed. Or if there is a deal and then the Strait of Hormuz fully reopened, the Iranian oil also flows much lower prices than today because if all the barrels flow, we don’t need $100 oil.

I don’t want to put numbers, but I will say that traders face this kind of dichotomy that is that you can wake up at one point and find out that there is a deal and therefore the price of oil drops a lot. You could also find out that the war has restarted. So taking any definitive position, either bullish or bearish, carry a significant risk. It’s not that you get the forecast wrong, and I remember that sometimes talking to oil traders, and it will be sometimes around what OPEC was going to decide on a particular meeting, and getting it right or wrong was measured in a handful of dollars, maybe two, three, $4 a barrel.

That was your, “If I get it wrong, I’m going to lose four or $5 a barrel.” If you get it wrong today, whether the war restart or whether there is a deal, you are going to get it wrong maybe by 20, 30, $40 a barrel. And that is for some traders, I speak to some traders that they’re incredibly bullish, that they think that this may end on a renewed war in a few weeks after the midterm elections. But however, they’re not expressing that view into the market because they are terrified that that 1% chance that there is a deal kills the market and then they got it completely wrong and wrong in a price impact that effectively will be career ending for them. And vice versa, some people who really We think that the markets will be trading at $60 a barrel because there’s going to be a deal, but you have to also take in account that there is a potential for the war to restart and then you get, I don’t know, 150. And then again, you get wiped out and your career as a trader has ended.

Jake Sullivan:

What a fascinating dynamic that probably has contributed to prolonging this war because it’s sort of kept prices down in a way that has reduced the overall pressure on President Trump to end the thing. But interesting to see it unfold and obviously-

Javier Blas:

To me, the one that has helped more the White House to keep the war going and the most unexpected is Beijing.

Jake Sullivan:

Yeah.

Javier Blas:

Because China is helping themselves. I mean, I don’t think that China is helping hear President Trump, but if China was still buying 11 or 12 million barrels a day, the price of oil will have to be much, much higher. And the economic pressure on the White House will be much, much higher. So that is to me that you think if you have asked me, and Jay, you know this a lot better than me, but you have asked me a few months ago, who are the geopolitical friends of Tehran? I would have said, well, probably Moscow, probably Beijing. I mean, what Beijing has done effectively is hurting Iran a lot.

Jake Sullivan:

Yeah, it’s fascinating. So as you say, they’ve throttled their seaborne imports from upwards of 11 or 12 million barrels a day to less than six million. Now they’re back up, I think you said around seven million.

Javier Blas:

Seven.

Jake Sullivan:

How many months of this can Beijing keep doing with its reserve before it’s forced to start buying heavily again? And if China starts stepping back into the market, maybe just as winter heating demand spikes, is that going to blow the lid off prices?

Javier Blas:

That will certainly, if China comes back into the market, that will put a lot of pressure on the oil market. Again, let me not put a number, but much, much higher prices than today. China went into this oil crisis were around 1.2 billion barrels into their strategic petroleum reserves. The United States was somewhere between 300, 350 million barrels a day. It’s much lower today. So in theory, they can go several more months on this very low level. Again, because we don’t know exactly how China is... I mean, we know what China is doing. It has reduced buying from 11, 12 to around seven now. That is evident. We can see the tankers, we keep track. No one really trusts the Chinese official data for imports. We can see the oil tankers, we can take satellite pictures every day and so on. So that’s how we keep track of this.

So we know what the Chinese have done. We don’t know how they have done it exactly. So that is a limiting factor on our understanding and a limiting factor on how many months they can go. But I will mind that they can go a number of months, potentially surely towards the end of the year and the beginning of next year. And that really buys time to the administration to try to get a deal. But let’s not forget, it has gone, I’m going to put it on inverted quotes, but it has gone quite well. Again, price of oil is a hundred dollars. Yes, refined products are much higher, but certainly are lower than I will have expected. But the system, every week the system is a bit more fragile. And if there is war again in November, it will be war having exhausted a significant amount of strategic petroleum reserves, a significant amount of commercial inventories.

I mean, we have been using almost every trick that is available to keep the show running. But at some point I think that also the White House is aware that this cannot go forever. On the other hand, sorry, Tehran is under massive pressure. I mean, Iran has not exported a single barrel of oil since mid-July, and that is also extraordinary for them. I mean, that is the fact that in September, zero exports, that’s the first time since 1979 that has happened with Iran. The economic pressure must be huge, but I have also visited over my career countries under American sanctions, whether it’s Cuba, Venezuela, Iraq back in the days of Saddam Hussein. And I know that countries can last... Sorry, governments can stay in power much longer than conventional wisdom will say under massive sanctions.

And it gets really bad for the population. A lot of the people try to go. I mean, Venezuela, a case in point where almost half of the population left the country, but the government stay in power until very recently. So I don’t know how that goes.

Jake Sullivan:

Just taking a bigger step back here, the global energy map looks almost unrecognizable compared to even 20 years ago. So the US is now Japan’s largest oil supplier. The Americas collectively have pumped almost half the world’s crude during peak weeks this year. The UAE, one of the stalwarts of OPEC at one point, walked out of OPEC entirely earlier this year. So where does this leave things? Does OPEC still have the power coming out of this crisis to steer global prices or is every oil producing country kind of on its own at this point? Do you have a view on that?

Javier Blas:

I mean, as long as the war continues, OPEC can just relax. I mean, Iran is basically keeping the oil market tight by his own axial. So that’s not going to be... I mean, if the war ends, that’s when OPEC comes into play. OPEC is as strong as the willingness of his members to keep oil production out of the market, taking the pain of lower production for higher prices. One of the key contributors of that function within OPEC was the United Arab Emirates. So the departure of the UAE from OPEC significantly weakens the organization. I think that the future of two other major OPEC countries is in doubt within the organization, one being Venezuela and the other one being Iraq. And they may continue, but they pay maybe lip service to the organization. So I think that yes, it is a question mark whether OPEC will be able to function the way that we used to remember OPEC.

And then the oil map is, as you very well say, completely upside down. Again, you have asked me, do you see a chance that Japan imports 35% of his oil from the United States? And you have asked me that a year ago. I will have think that no way. I will be really shocked by such a statement, and that’s exactly what is happening today. And there is a very interesting trend. I have spent the last few couple of months speaking to a lot of energy ministers of many big importing countries.

The message that I get from every energy minister that I speak is, “I want to reduce my dependency of Middle Eastern oil.” I have not found anyone who say, “Yeah, I raised my hand. I want to buy more in the future from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz because I learned nothing from the last few months.” But the oil market is a zero sum. If Japan is buying more from the United States, it means that Europe cannot buy as much from the United States as in the past. The new best friend of everyone of every major oil importer is Brazil. Everyone loves Brazil, rising production, significant coast, politically stable. They say like, “Yeah, I’m going to buy, let’s buy from Brazil.” Well, not everyone can buy from Brazil because at some point there is no oil for everyone.

So I’m fascinated on how this is going to play out because every country, I think that one of the lessons that we are going to see from this crisis is that geopolitically, Middle Eastern oil became a bit toxic. I’m going to regret having used that word, but everyone will try to reduce the purchases of Middle Eastern oil, but someone is going to have to buy that oil. So it may be that poorer countries don’t have any other option, but it’s also this new oil map that as you described is very inefficient and very costly. The reason that most of Asian nations were buying crude oil from the Middle East is self-evident when you look at the world’s map. It is close. It is a lot closer for India to buy oil from the Middle East or for China or for Japan than buying it from Brazil or from the United States, which is on the other side of the global map. If India is buying oil from the Middle East, it takes a oil tanker seven to 10 days to go from the Middle East to India.

If India all of a sudden decides to buy crude oil from Brazil, it takes that tanker 35 days. When freight is so expensive that it’s adding costs, it’s complex logistics. So this oil map in a way is contrary to economics, contrary to logistics, and contrary to history. Can it stay post-crisis? I don’t know, but it’s a very strange map.

Jon Finer:

I want to ask you a couple of other questions about the future, but first, just back briefly to an exchange you and Jake had about China, because there are some narratives out there about what China is doing that your analysis seems to dispel. One of those narratives, which is I think primarily advanced by maybe the Chinese through their propaganda organs and some of their backers elsewhere is that the United States has gone out and wrecked the global oil market and China is behaving responsibly for the benefit of the world to try to stabilize things. Another narrative is that China is actually quietly in some sense helping the Trump administration by managing the price of oil through lowering its purchases so that the war can go on longer. Your analysis, which strikes me as much more likely to be correct, is that this is essentially a self-serving move on the part of the Chinese, but can you play that out a little further and explain the why of their major reductions in seaborne imports?

Javier Blas:

I think that China is helping itself. It just happens that by helping themselves are helping the global economy, keeping oil prices lower, and they’re also helping the Trump administration because all of a sudden they don’t have the pressure of the oil market at 150, $200 oil. I think that if the White House was fighting this war at $200, the political space and military space of the administration will be a lot narrower than it is today. But I don’t think that China is here, that anyone in Beijing said, “How we can help the world to navigate this crisis?” I think that they were like, “What happens if we continue buying at the level that we are buying? We end with much higher prices. We end with a significant economic crisis in some of our client countries in Southeast Asia.”

I don’t think that is in the interest of China, $200 oil for themselves. I don’t think that they’re interested in a global economic crisis because China relies on a healthy global economy to keep its export machine running. I mean, it’s a country that depends a lot on trade and therefore is more exposed to global economic activity that it was a country that has a very strong internal consumption, like could be some European countries or certainly the United States. And they were in a position to be able to do it because they have built this very large strategic reserve, which is to be used in situations like today. That said, can it be some conversations that we are not aware between the White House and Beijing? I’m sure that they are communicating. I have not, in any case, I did not... I mean, my sense is that Washington was quite surprised when they realized the big drop in Chinese imports.

I mean, certainly European countries were shocked that this happened. I think that they were bracing to much higher prices and they were very relieved that China took this big step. But I don’t think that the Chinese went to the White House and say, “By the way, guys, don’t worry. We are going to reduce our imports of oil so we create a space for your military to continue putting pressure on Iran.” I do think, however, I believe that China considers this war a tremendous mistake. I think that China sees this war as, “Well, don’t interrupt your rival if they’re making a mistake and the US has got here in this mess alone and let them just sort it out.” But I don’t think that China will like to see the Strait of Hormuz militarized or the Strait of Hormuz being in a way controlled by Iran with imposition of tolls, et cetera, et cetera.

I think that there are certain... My sense is that China will prefer if we can go back to the situation of February 27 where everyone can export through the Strait of Hormuz. China obviously is close to Iran, but before the war started, China was buying more oil from Saudi Arabia, and they have very strong links also with the Saudis. So it’s not like the only friend of Beijing in the Middle East is Iran. That will be a mistake, and they have very, very close links with particularly Saudi Arabia. The likes of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates are also important countries for Beijing.

Jon Finer:

So as you say, there’s a lot we don’t know. And by the way, if China were smart and strategic, and I think they are often smart and strategic, and they knew that they were going to do a major reduction in imports, might’ve been wise for them to try to sell that to the United States in exchange for some sort of concessions that they were looking for. Again, a lot we don’t know.

Looking ahead, Javier, to November, the Pentagon has indicated it’s sending a third aircraft carrier and another Marine unit to the region. That’s about 10,000 more troops. Right around the window where the president is also hinting the possibility of a significant resumption of bombing inside Iran, possible major escalation. As we’ve discussed, Iran has been stepping up its own strikes this week. How is the market thinking about the possibility of a post-midterm election escalation in fighting? The markets have not been particularly interested in the possibility of escalation as we’ve discussed up till now. Is that still the case?

Javier Blas:

I think that the market actually is thinking what happened just before the midterms. I mean, you guys are more attuned to American politics than I am from Europe, but the October surprise has a big resonance on American political process. I think that the oil market is really convinced that something happens in the last few days of October, that Iran takes the initiative, tries to create tension, whether it’s a major attack on oil facilities, whether it’s a major attempt to disrupt the trade through the Strait of Hormuz, but that Iran doesn’t wait to the post-election environment because they don’t know what President Trump is going to do. I mean, there is a BU in the oil market that post midterms, President Trump has his hands free and then goes all-in into a major war against Iran.

Probably I’m going to get this one. Major war to me involves land troops, infantry and invasion force. I don’t think that the United States has positioned enough troops to do that. Sometimes we forget about the size of Iran as a nation and a country of nearly 90 million, a hundred million people to take that over even just a small fraction of the country, say the Strait of Hormuz region, you will need a seasonable invasion force. The United States have no position at the moment. So I’m a bit reluctant to believe that, but the oil market is convinced that just before the midterm election, something is going to happen.

Jon Finer:

So a soft prediction maybe of an October surprise, and I think we agree with you about the prospect of the United States using ground troops, although they’ve certainly tried to keep that possibility on the table. Wanted to come back to something you alluded to earlier again about the future, which is the possibility, I guess the risk associated with a price crash that follows a high price environment to everyday people, drivers, et cetera. Cheap gas sounds like a very good outcome, but from an energy and financial stability perspective, why should we be worried about a post-war collapse in oil price and the impact that could have on either the US or the global economy?

Javier Blas:

We have had already several months of very high prices for refined products. That is changing the behavior of people. I mean, more and more people are buying EVs, perhaps not in the United States, but certainly is happening in Europe, Brazil, India, certainly China. That is going to have an impact long term for oil demand growth. Every time that we have a major supply shock, the oil demand trajectory has changed to the future, and typically it’s around technological, social policy changes that were already underway, and the high prices can accelerate those trends and change the trajectory. If the growth of oil demand in the future tends to be a bit weaker than we were thinking only a few months ago, combined with a resolution of the crisis, we may open a period of much lower prices than today, say that we go to 50, $60 a barrel.

That has an impact to every producing country. The United States today is a significant producer. The economy on some states in America relies a lot on investment of the oil industry. I’m thinking Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Alaska, that will have an impact. Tax revenue, it has an impact on some emerging markets. I mean, as I was mentioning, some countries in Latin America are rising very high today on the back of high oil prices. It’s helping Argentina, it’s helping Venezuela, it’s helping Brazil, Guyana, that will have an impact. And just generally, we do not want to go from too hot to too cold. I mean, ideally, you will prefer a stable oil price that doesn’t really bring any shocks, either positive or negative, to the global economy. And we can go to a situation in which we have too little oil and too high prices, too much oil and too low prices.

And that will be bad news, and certainly will be terrible news for a number of Middle Eastern countries that they are going to have to pay the cost of the war. There has been quite a lot of destruction in places like Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Those are countries that depend on revenue from the petroleum industry. If all of a sudden the price of oil was to drop to $50 a barrel, the likes of Saudi Arabia will be struggling for a number of years. Just as a moment that you will hope that those countries economically do well, so all the political and social changes that they are today underway in the Middle East have a bit of an economic and financial buffer and support to get them through that. I mean, I don’t think that is in our interest, and I’m thinking about as Europe and the United States, that the Middle East goes through a period of economic instability in 2027 because the price of oil is low.

Jon Finer:

I do just want to note that you’ve now mentioned a couple of times Guyana, which is a country that is a sort of niche interest of mine, likely to have the highest per capita GDP on the planet before too much longer given massive oil reserves that they’re just starting to exploit. And as you’ve said, this will benefit them as well.

Jake Sullivan:

Finer, I’m glad you got in a plug for Guyana.

Jon Finer:

I figured you’d mock me for it if I didn’t, so I kind of had to.

Jake Sullivan:

I know it was near and dear to your heart. I heard him say it earlier in the podcast and thought, “Finer is clocking that for sure.” Javier, I also want to clock something which we won’t dwell on today, but I think you made an important, indeed profound statement, which is that anytime you have these kinds of geopolitical oil shocks, and we saw this in the ‘70s, it has a massive impact on the future of energy markets. Back then, it was forcing cars to become more fuel efficient, shifting electricity towards nuclear and natural gas. You mentioned the cheap Chinese electric vehicles now dominating sales across Europe, Latin America, emerging markets. So it will be interesting to watch whether this has a kind of impact on the world’s addiction to oil and breaking that, frankly, faster than some climate policies have, but we will have to bring you back at some point to talk through that.

I wanted to, as we come towards the end of this, just touch on two quick things. One, you’ve mentioned Ukraine and Russia a couple times, so we’d love to hear your view on how the Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries are actually affecting Russia, and then two, step away from oil and gas for a moment to, frankly, other potential gray swan risks. But can you just talk for one second about this sustained period of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and Russian oil and energy infrastructure and whether this ultimately will have an impact on Putin’s calculus?

Javier Blas:

It’s having an impact certainly on the oil market. That’s one of the reasons that diesel prices are as high. It’s difficult to know whether the Middle East is more important than Russia-Ukraine. I know that President Trump typically tries to blame Ukraine for the diesel crisis. I think that is both the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia are very important. It’s difficult to blame the Ukrainians to get very good at shooting Russian refineries when they’re fighting for their country. It’s creating an enormous shortage of refined products inside Russia. Modern warfare, even when we are seeing the use of drones and so on, still modern warfare is very similar to the situation that Rommel found himself in the Second World War actually in North Africa where he was running out of fuel for his tanks. You need gasoline, you need diesel.

We have seen long queues in Russia for regular citizens to get their fuel. Russia typically has been exported not only of crude, but refined products. We see signs that Russia is actually importing gasoline from India, from China, through Mongolia. That is completely unheard of situation and is an indication that the shortages are real and that Ukraine is really disrupting very, very seriously the Russian refining industry. We have not seen Russia buying diesel into the international market, but they have put an official export ban, much discussed in the United States recently. Russia has and has had for a number of months already, I believe we are entering the four months of the export ban where Russian refineries cannot sell diesel into the international market because all the diesel is needed internally ahead of the winter, but also to keep the Russian military machine running into Ukraine.

The Ukrainian campaign against the Russian refineries started more than a year ago, but really took a step change over the last three to four months. They got more precise, they got very effective. They used to go after “the easy targets,” that was the tanks where the refined products were stored. Those tanks are relatively easy to repair. They create a massive fire and it’s all very effective from a propaganda mechanism, but they don’t disrupt the refinery operations for long. They’re now going after the real important kit of the refinery, typically what we call the crude atmospheric unit, which is what the first phase of the refining process happened and also is very difficult and costly to repair. They’re also very good at hitting a refinery, stepping back, letting the Russians repair it for a couple of weeks, and when the Russians are about to turn it on, hit it again, just disrupting that repair and also depleting the spare parts that Russia has going into the conflict. I mean, they just let them repair and then they hit them again.

So it is having a huge impact and it’s having an impact on the global market. It’s having an impact on the international market. And again, it’s one of the things that I would have never expected. If anyone have asked me a year ago, do you see Russia ever being unable to export diesel into the international market, would have said, “Well, no, I mean that is really extreme.” And Russia used to be the largest diesel exporter. That’s how big it is.

Jake Sullivan:

Beyond crude and diesel, you’ve flagged vulnerabilities that don’t get enough airtime from Black Sea grain shipping lanes and stretched electric grids to global livestock and protein production. Which systemic fragility other than the crude and refined markets worries you the most right now?

Javier Blas:

Well, there are a couple of things that worry me. I mean, one, if I stay on energy, it worries me that this war is going to keep coal for longer into the energy system. We are going to see what I call a rise of domestic energy. In some countries, domestic energy means oil and gas because the United States have a bountiful geology that allows for a lot of domestic production. In some countries like in Europe that they don’t have that geological endowment, it’s going to be a one side renewable, solar, wind. It may be on some countries nuclear, but for many countries in the emerging world, it’s going to be coal. I’m thinking about China, I’m thinking about India, Vietnam. So one of the side effects, I will not call it a black swan, but one of the negative side effects of this crisis is that the world is going to continue relying on coal for much longer than we were expecting.

I mean, one piece of statistics that to me is really bad is we are in 2026 and we are hitting record demand for coal. This is after the Paris Agreement, all the fight over the last few years, couple of decades on climate change, and this year the world will consume more coal than ever with 50% of that coal being consumed in China. So that’s one.

Things that worry me, I mean, there has been one that worries me maybe because of I’m a Spanish, I love my charcuterie, my Spanish food, and I worry always about the supply on protein. And we have seen a number of events on what I call the protein market. And sorry, any vegetarians you may want to tune off for the next minute or so as I speak. But look, we eat a lot of meat, whether it’s beef, chicken, poultry, lamb. And one thing that really worries me is that we may get a pandemic, not a pandemic like COVID that affect humans, but a pandemic that affects animals, that we see a significant reduction in the meat supply around the world.

And we have had a couple of warnings, but we have obviously the screwworm in America coming from Central America that is affecting beef supply. We have had avian flu on several outbreaks in the US. We all remember the price of eggs going through the roof. Just in mind that when we woke up to the fact that we have a supply problem with eggs and the price of eggs went to $10 a dozen and we were all shocked that that was the new normal, that actually that was just the beginning of much higher prices that simply you go to the supermarket and they’re not eggs.

The wall over the last 50 years had got so carnivorous. We eat a lot of meat and it worries me that we are not paying enough attention to a very unsexy topic that is animal health. If you ask me where is the next pandemic, I worry that the next pandemic is one that affects our beef supply and then all of a sudden the price of a hamburger becomes really something that only the very wealthy can afford use a quarter pounder.

Jon Finer:

Well, I’m not sure we needed something else to worry about, but I appreciate it anyway. Javier, you’ve been extremely generous with your time. Are you up for a quick kind of lightning round of questions to bring us home here?

Javier Blas:

Hit me.

Jon Finer:

One year from today, will the price of Brent be closer to $60 or $120?

Javier Blas:

60.

Jon Finer:

Beside the Strait of Hormuz, what single physical choke point on the global map should keep us up at night?

Javier Blas:

Strait of Malacca.

Jon Finer:

Okay. Near Singapore. If you could only look at one chart every morning to know where this energy conflict is headed, what chart would that be?

Javier Blas:

The cost of hiring a super tanker, BLCC, very large cruise carrier, Persian Gulf to the Far East.

Jon Finer:

Just making us regret our lack of early investment there even more. Javier, unlike the two of us, you were smart enough not to go into policymaking, but that won’t save you from this question. What is the single most important policy change the US government should adopt in the wake of this crisis?

Javier Blas:

Look, oil is going to stay around for a long time. The United States needs to start reducing his consumption of oil. There are ways. Europe has done it, Japan has done it. I think that the United States can change the trajectory of domestic oil demand without affecting economic growth.

Jon Finer:

We have an occasional segment on this podcast where we reflect on things we got wrong on previous episodes. So looking back at the period of this conflict, what, if anything, were you most wrong about when it comes to the Iran war and why do you think generally speaking, so many analysts have overestimated, for example, the market impacts?

Javier Blas:

I didn’t see the China oil import reduction coming. That’s a good lesson that China today is very important and we need to pay more attention. And it’s also a good lesson of how little I know about China, and I think that that goes into most of the oil analysis. So I think that to me was the most important one. The other one is that you have asked me a couple of weeks into the conflict, I was still believing that the United States was going to try to wrap it up quickly. And I underestimated A, as they said, for a taco for Trump, always chicken, you need two. And the Iranians at some point said, “No, we want a deal that is good for us.” But I also surprised of the amount of pain, both economic and political pain that the Trump administration is willing to take.

I mean, the next election doesn’t look pretty for the Republicans and they’re still going ahead with the war. So that were, I will say that the two biggest mistakes that I made.

Jon Finer:

Well, you’re in good company, or at least you’re in our company on the second one, so appreciate that. Last question, and then with our gratitude, we will let you get on with your day. Tell us one unpopular opinion that you hold on any topic. Can be about energy markets in the Iran war, it can be about something totally unrelated, but we’ve been asking guests for an unpopular opinion they’re willing to share with our audience.

Javier Blas:

Much that I think that we should try to reduce coal consumption globally, I think that coal makes sense from some very poor countries. It provides cheap electricity. It’s available in those emerging countries domestically, and we should not be punishing them. Should Europe and the United States try to reduce their coal consumption? Absolutely. But beating the likes of Vietnam because they’re consuming coal, I think is wrong.

Jon Finer:

Javier, thank you so much.

Javier Blas:

Thank you for having me.

Jon Finer:

This was a tour de force.

Jake Sullivan:

Javier, really appreciate it. This is awesome.

Javier Blas:

Thank you.

Jake Sullivan:

Thank you.

Jon Finer:

So Jake, one of those guests where it almost feels like we learn as much as I hope our audience does. How did you feel about Javier?

Jake Sullivan:

Absolutely. In fact, I’m going to have to go back and listen to that episode again because there was so much in it that I was kind of making note of along the way. That easily could have gone two, three hours because we didn’t get a chance to unpack a lot of different things he said. His reflections on China, very striking. I don’t think entirely well understood in the commentary on the West, just what impact Chinese policy decisions have had on not just the energy market, but on frankly the conduct of this war as a result. Second, I though the way he described how energy traders are a bit paralyzed by the prospect of, on the one hand, a massive energy disruption from an escalation of the war, even more massive than we’ve seen, or a crash in the price because peace is at hand and how they’re kind of stuck, betwixt in between, that there was more we could explore there.

And then I really was struck by his overall reflections on where global energy markets are going, the geography of them, where the production will take place, what is going to happen to OPEC, what is going to happen to the move of the world away from fossil fuels as a result of all of this, the big structural shifts that go beyond just what happens over the course of the coming months. And finally, I learned something about crack spreads, which I knew about and had read about, but this gap between refined product and crude oil and how that’s really hitting ordinary people so damn hard and why that’s happening. I mean, I don’t know, I just need to summarize the whole podcast, but really a striking, rich, substantive discussion that for me is worth not just going through the conversation, but this is what Bill Simmons calls a re-watchable.

Jon Finer:

Totally agree with all that. For me, the biggest takeaway though, separate and apart from all the substances, there really felt like a masterclass in how to take deep substantive expertise and make it something more than just that. Because he’s obviously a thinker and a communicator who can operate on a number of levels. He can speak to a non-expert audience. He can reflect on not just the complexities and vagaries of the energy market and the energy industry, but on politics, on the psychology that affects decision making, on the geopolitics of energy, which is obviously front and center. He’s a multi-tool player, I guess, to put it in sports parlance. And I do totally agree that I could go back and listen to this and there’s probably several things that I missed that he went through that I would love to ask him about if we ever get to have him back, which we should.

Jake Sullivan:

And there are underlying themes and trends here, which I do think are going to pop back up in the course of future episodes as we talk to a wide range of guests because energy touches every element that you just described from geopolitics to very local politics, obviously to economics and everything in between. So I think this will have a long tail in terms of how we are thinking about the impacts of his commentary on all the different subjects we cover in this podcast in the months ahead.

Jon Finer:

Thanks, everybody. Appreciate your time as always.

Jake Sullivan:

Thanks, guys.

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