Jake Sullivan:

We’re coming to you live. This is The Long Game with Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer. And, uh, we’re on Substack Live here on Monday morning, uh, November… What is even the date today, Jon? The 23rd?

Jon Finer:

I believe it’s the 23rd.

Jake Sullivan:

Okay. Monday morning, November 23rd. The big news of today is that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the CEO of Nvidia. Jon, your initial reaction to this news?

Jon Finer:

Well, if you were— as maybe we were—hoping for a quiet Thanksgiving week here, news-wise, uh, so much for that. We’ve had a pretty significant development this morning with the announcement from the Nvidia board that Jensen Huang will be reinstated. By the way, that followed, uh, a tweet from President Trump basically urging the board to take this action.

Uh, I guess a few reactions. One is the statement itself from the board. It’s just noteworthy that the statement cited high-level outreach from the Trump administration as a factor in its ultimate decision. The president himself has come out and said Jensen didn’t do anything wrong, at least nothing that should make him legally culpable, and that this is a great action for the board and for the American people.

I’m looking at three things, uh, that I think are significant here. You’ll probably be able to add to that list.

One is the meltdown of Nvidia and Jensen was already having significant, maybe even a profound effect on the U.S. government’s approach to export controls when it comes to the advanced semiconductors that Nvidia manufactures. The Commerce Department put out a rule in reaction, really, to this scandal that had begun to close some very significant loopholes in the export of semiconductors, uh, and the smuggling of those semiconductors to China. So what impact is this going to have on export controls? I think that’s one big question.

Second, this is now going to become—it already was—a massive area of oversight in the new Democratic-controlled Congress: oversight of what role the administration played in intervening in this board decision. The president has basically copped to the fact that he played a role, and probably others did as well. Uh, and then oversight of what exactly Nvidia has been doing vis-à-vis helping or working with front companies to circumvent these export controls, uh, that I was just mentioning, including the company MegaSpeed, which is at the core of the scandal.

The third thing is: What are the implications this will have for counterintelligence—you know, our ability to fend off intelligence agencies’ attempts to get access, uh, not just to our governments, but also to companies that are involved in kind of key areas of national security policy and these emerging technologies? If anything, uh, this maybe had been a chastening event: the fact that this affair had been exposed, uh, and a foreign country was blamed.

The fact that this is now sort of being a little bit swept under the rug by the administration, I worry, creates a bit of an incentive for foreign intelligence agencies to keep pursuing, uh, people who might be able to help influence policy and, uh, influence outcomes when it comes to exports. So those are three things I’m looking at. But I don’t know—tell me what else should be on that list, or if you disagree with any of those.

Jake Sullivan:

I don’t disagree with those. I think those are the three to look at. Just on the point of what this will mean for the enforcement of export controls, there’s the question of whether the Trump administration will actually implement the rule it put in place last week, or whether this signals they’re going to back off and move back to where they were before, which was a very lax approach to the enforcement of export controls that allowed Jensen and Nvidia to do this industrial-scale evasion of those controls.

I’ll come back to that in a minute. Congress also has a say in this, of course. In the next few weeks, there could be bipartisan legislation actually to tie the administration’s hands and tighten the controls on chips and the equipment that makes them. And it may be that Congress now feels more compelled to act because of this apparent alliance between President Trump, maybe even Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, and Jensen Huang to get him reinstated to the board.

So I completely agree with you: What happens to export controls, which in turn means what happens to the U.S.-China AI competition, is a huge question that all of us should watch.

I have two other big reactions that I just want to put on the table for discussion, Jon. The first is that sometimes, when CEOs are removed, there’s breaking news that, uh, you know, a scandal erupts, and then, as you learn more information over time, you kind of think, “Well, maybe there wasn’t as much as meets the eye.” And so the board says, “Okay, we’re going to revisit our hasty decision.”

In this case, over the course of the past several days, there’s been increasing information that only deepens the scandal, and yet, despite that, they’re bringing Jensen back. Just this morning, even as the board was voting to reinstate Jensen, The New York Times came out with a report that basically says the Chinese woman at the heart of this scandal kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out this secret affair with Jensen Huang.

So they are reporting, based on people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence reports, that Alice Huang, the woman in question, was in touch with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security—which is China’s combination of the CIA and the FBI—from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year.

So that is, despite the fact that some of Jensen’s defenders were saying there’s no intelligence here at all, none of this was happening, even more information that this is deeply disturbing. Second, over the last week, we’ve had reports that billions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of chips, and dozens of Chinese entities have been involved in the scheme, basically to route chips to Chinese end users who were not supposed to be getting them, and that Nvidia was aware of all these things. Now, we have to see whether that bears out to be true or not, but the mounting evidence suggests there was a lot going on here.

And yet, despite both of those facts, they reinstated Jensen. So it just goes to show you the kind of pressure they were under and the kind of hold Jensen has on this company: notwithstanding those facts, he’s back at the helm.

This leads me to my second observation, which is something that our friend and colleague Julian Gewirtz made in The Atlantic, in an article a few weeks ago. And I want to read a couple of paragraphs of what Julian wrote because I think it captures this reinstatement perfectly, even though Julian, of course, could not have foreseen that the board would reinstate him. He says:

“The most alarming revelation in the Jensen Huang mess may not be that America’s most influential AI executive was involved with the suspected Chinese spy, but that senior administration officials were warned about the danger and continued relying on him. “American strategy has come to depend,” Julian writes, “to an extraordinary degree on powerful private-sector actors whose incentives the government cannot simply assume will align with the national interest. And the power of these individuals is fast escaping the reach of the institutions responsible for guarding against technological and geopolitical risks.”

This is Exhibit A of that. Jensen Huang, in a way, is too big to fail. He is too big to actually be held accountable. And I would say, in no small part because of the drubbing tech stocks took at the end of last week, the administration went and scrambled over the weekend and said, “This is happening because of Nvidia. We need Jensen Huang back. This will juice the stock market. This will restore confidence. This will allow us to continue with this massive leverage bet we put on AI.”

And they frankly just needed to rely on Jensen. So the administration picked up the phone, called the board, and the board openly acknowledged, as you said, that it was partly due to these conversations with the president and others that they chose to reinstate him.

This is alarming because it puts the core of U.S. national security in the hands of a small group of unelected individuals who have simply amassed enough power that they can generate the kind of outcome we’re seeing today. And I think, for me, that is the thing for us to watch most closely, in addition to the specific items you laid out. But what do you make of that?

Jon Finer:

It’s worth pausing for a second, I think, on the fact that Jensen’s restoration is the result of a highly unusual—at least, highly unusual before this administration—joint venture between government officials and the technology oligarchy, which really organized—

Jake Sullivan:

Right.

Jon Finer:

—and rallied around Jensen from the minute these reports emerged. You know, they weren’t saying, “Oh, well, this has to be investigated,” but saying he is too important, too big to fail, as you rightly put it, and must be reinstated almost no matter what the board’s investigation or the U.S. government’s investigation says. This is just too important to the U.S. economy, uh, at a time when the AI buildout and development of AI at the frontier are playing such an important role statistically in American economic growth and in the stock market, which these people obviously care profoundly about, including the president.

And so they worked together in a very well-funded, synchronized way to get Jensen put back on the board. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything quite like that in our country before.

But second, where is the pushback going to come from? Interestingly, I don’t think it’s only going to be Democrats in Congress who are opposed to this. The one area of policy in which Republicans in Congress have consistently been voting against the Trump administration’s wishes is on these export controls that Jensen so vehemently opposed. And I think the oversight on this, and the energy behind that oversight in Congress, are going to come not just from the new Democratic majority, but also from Republicans who frankly just do not agree with where Jensen and the administration are trying to steer the country in terms of an almost free and open exchange of advanced technologies with China.

And so a big question—but I think one that is not likely to go well for the administration—is whether Republican leadership in Congress joins Democrats on some of this oversight pushback. I wouldn’t totally rule that out, especially given the drubbing they took in the election.

Jake Sullivan:

And if you think about this oversight, because this is so critical now—it was important before, but now it’s especially important—this is oversight on, uh, Chinese intelligence and what inroads it made, what knowledge it gained from this reported relationship with Jensen Huang. This is oversight on what exactly Nvidia’s practices were with respect to steering chips to Chinese entities that weren’t supposed to get them. This is oversight not just of the CEO of this company, but of a range of executives at this company and what the overall practice was at Nvidia.

And this is oversight, at a more macro level, of what the totality of that means for China gaining access to advanced American compute that was specifically controlled so it wouldn’t go to Chinese end users to be used against the United States and our allies, and what impact this has had on America’s national security.

And I agree with you. Uh, you know, I noted that the chip legislation that would actually put into law some of the things the administration finally moved on last week is deeply bipartisan. And if it moves, it will move in a strongly bipartisan way. I equally agree with you that, when it comes to oversight, you’re going to hear voices of Republicans as well as Democrats, because this isn’t fundamentally a partisan issue. It’s a question of America’s national security, America’s innovation and technological advantage, and the incredible stakes associated with this competition over computing power and artificial intelligence.

And I do think that this demands just a relentless and systematic set of oversight hearings and demands. And I wonder, Jon, one other thing for us to watch is: Now that Jensen is back in the company, is the administration going to seek to essentially shelter it, to protect it from that oversight somehow, basically tell it, “Stonewall Congress. Don’t do anything. We’ll have your back.” I think Congress is going to have to fight through that if it happens, because I think the odds of that are not small.

Jon Finer:

Including, by the way, potentially the use of the pardon power to preemptively shield people from congressional contempt or other, uh, legal troubles that could stem from all of this. All of that now is very squarely on the table for executives at Nvidia, for the board, by the way, which also could come under scrutiny here.

I mean, the administration has thrown its full weight behind this, and I would imagine there are other presidential prerogatives and powers that they could put behind this effort to shield and preserve Nvidia as well.

Now, look, they’ve gotten, in the near term, the market reaction they were looking for. Last I checked, the stock was up more than, uh, 20% this morning. But the question is: At what cost? At what cost to the perception that America is a rule-of-law society and, by the way, a business environment in which the rule of law prevails? And, you know, to the perception of whether there are and should be consequences for actions that are just fundamentally inconsistent with our national security and our national interest.

And that, I think, is going to play out over the course of the next couple of years.

Jake Sullivan:

Completely. So, to watch: How do the chip controls unfold? How does the oversight unfold? How does this seeming reliance on this tiny number of technology oligarchs, as you put it, affect U.S. national security, both in the immediate term and over the medium term? And what can we do collectively to make sure that the United States is not just a resilient country, but remains a deeply democratic one, in which we aren’t ceding control of policy to an unelected group of tech oligarchs who are in league with a set of public officials?

This is what we have to focus on. And if you and I sound different than we frequently do—where we’re very measured, we try to see all sides of an issue—I think it’s because both of us have been following this closely. Both of us had personal experience with this set of issues from our time in government.

I have deep personal experience engaging with Jensen Huang and his views on export controls. So I think, you know, we have a particular vantage point on this. But also, I think it’s important that we do sound the alarm because all of this, I think, is quite alarming and does raise a lot of questions about our security and our democracy—questions that I do hope the new Congress steps up to answer emphatically, uh, after the turn of the year when the Democrats take the House and Senate.

Jon Finer:

Yep. We’re a lot closer to the beginning of this saga, uh, than we are to the end of it, I think, at this point.

Jake Sullivan:

All right. Thanks, everybody. We really appreciate you. Please, uh, if you haven’t, subscribe to our YouTube channel and subscribe to our podcast. We’ll have more that is not just a hot take, but is a full reaction to all of this, plus, I’m sure, guests in the future who could shed even more light on it. Thanks, everyone.

Jon Finer:

Thanks very much.