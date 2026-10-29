Jake Sullivan:
So, Jon, next week, obviously, is Election Day in the United States, but this week has brought three consequential elections: in Serbia, Brazil, and Israel. Do you want to take a minute to talk through them and set the stage for what happened in each of them or what is happening since at least the Israeli election is still up in the air an…
Transcript: Voters Upend the Political Playbook In Israel, Brazil and Serbia
From Serbia’s student victory to Brazil’s surprise result and Israel’s unresolved vote, Jake and Jon examine how voters challenge power and what happens next.
Jake Sullivan: