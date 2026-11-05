A Weakened President With the World in His Hands

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A NOTE FROM THE PRODUCER

Gloria Teal is Lead Editorial Producer for The Long Game

What will Donald Trump do with the power he still holds now that Democrats have won both houses of Congress? New York Times reporter Jonathan Swan joins Jake and Jon on this week’s episode to examine the results and the choices ahead. Swan, co-author along with Maggie Haberman of the bestselling book “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” reports on the latest from an administration confronting a changed Washington.

Jake and Jon press Swan on how the Iran war shaped the election and whether the next two years could bring compromise, confrontation, or further military escalation. Swan sees a president “very interested in reshaping the world, making big plays on the global stage.”

Listen to the episode and email us at longgame@voxmedia.com or comment below with your thoughts and questions.

Dropping later today: an exclusive subscriber segment on the latest news from Iran. Is further US military escalation on the horizon?

References and supplemental materials

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, Simon and Schuster, June 2026

Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman, Ana Swanson, Paul Mozur, Tripp Mickle and Julian E. Barnes, “Nvidia Chief Seen as Target of Chinese Spy Plot,” The New York Times, October 29, 2026

Gideon Lewis-Kraus, “Computer Chips Are the Most Magnificent Things Humanity Has Ever Made,” The New Yorker, October 19, 2026

Conan O’Brien, “Conan’s Chaotic Bidet Ad Read,” Team Coco, December 23, 2023

The Diplomat, Netflix, October 15, 2026

Photo Credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images