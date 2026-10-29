Trump’s Russia Deals, Musk’s Starlink Leverage, and Ukraine’s Hardest Winter Yet

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A NOTE FROM THE PRODUCER

Gloria Teal is Lead Editorial Producer for The Long Game

Russia is expanding its attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure and as a result the number of civilians killed or injured was 85 percent higher in September 2026 compared to the year before. Meanwhile, the chaotic throttling of Ukraine’s access to SpaceX’s Starlink and StarShield services, both vital for the country’s defense, combined with sanctions relief for Russia raise fresh questions about Washington’s approach to the war. Defense analyst Michael Kofman of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace returns to The Long Game to assess what these developments mean as winter approaches.

Kofman explains why Ukraine’s military position can improve without bringing a settlement closer. As he puts it, “over the course of the past year we’ve definitely seen an inflection point. And this is part of the reason why Russia’s relatively disadvantaged at this point. And unless there’s a fundamental change in how Russian forces fight it’s very difficult to see how the situation develops better for them on the ground.” However, he warns “the main challenge we have is that the Russian negotiating position remains so outsized from their military performance. It’s largely based on the military performance they wish they had as opposed to the actual military performance they’ve had in this war.”

They also discuss Russia’s growing use of jet-powered drones, Europe’s role in financing Ukraine, and the limits of “game-changing” weapons.

Listen to the episode, as always, email us at longgame@voxmedia.com or comment below with your thoughts and questions. And look out later today for an exclusive subscriber segment where Jake and Jon break down this week’s game-changing elections in Serbia, Brazil and Israel.

References and supplemental materials

Alexander Ward, Natalie Andrews, and Josh Dawsey “Musk Ordered Starlink Slowdown That Blindsided Ukraine,” The Wall Street Journal, October 21, 2026

Photo Credit: Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images

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